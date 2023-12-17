Arsenal 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Albion suffered defeat in north London as goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, both in the second half, saw the Gunners finally beat the Albion at their own stadium.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka had good chances in the first half. Saka looked threatening as he faced up against James Milner.

Gabriel Martinelli also had a good chance after a mistake by Bart Verbruggen but lashed his shot high and wide.

Albion didn’t record a shot in the first half and went behind eight minutes into the second. Jan Paul van Hecke headed an Arsenal corner inadvertently backwards and Jesus was on hand to nod Arsenal in front.

Martinelli had two good chances to double Arsenal’s lead. Verbruggen made a great save from Odegaard and Dunk cleared off the line from Martinelli.

Danny Welbeck replaced Simon Adingra on 79 minutes in a welcome comeback – and minutes later Pascal Gross had a glorious chance to equalise but dragged his shot wide.

With three minutes left Havertz doubled Arsenal’s lead as Albion looked crestfallen and exhausted after their European excursions.

Arsenal sit atop the Premier League while Albion drop to ninth, four points in front of Chelsea. The Seagulls now prepare for the old enemy and go to Selhurst on Thursday (21 December).