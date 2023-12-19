Police have arrested dozens of suspected drink and drug drivers in the first few weeks of an annual Christmas crackdown.

Sussex Police have arrested 30 people in the Brighton and Hove area out of a total of 134 across the area served by the force.

Since the start of the month, when the campaign began, about 40 crashes have been recorded. Drivers can expect to be tested for drink and drugs at the scene.

The force said: “A significant number of drivers were stopped for erratic or sometimes dangerous driving owing to being intoxicated through alcohol or drugs.

“In some cases, drivers caused minor collisions, including a driver hitting a telegraph pole in Horsham, a driver colliding into a warning sign for a nearby school in Westham, a driver crashing through railings in Crawley and a driver hitting traffic lights in Lancing.

“Fortunately, no one has been seriously harmed in these collisions but they highlight the danger to road users and show how alcohol and drugs seriously impact a driver’s ability to drive safely.

“Through proactive stops and at stop-check sites, officers have also identified and dealt with a number of other offences including the arrests of wanted persons.

“In keeping with previous campaigns, some of those convicted of drink and drug driving will be identified on our website and social media channels as a deterrent.

“Some of the results of the campaign so far include 30 arrests made in the Brighton and Hove area, 47 arrests in East Sussex, including 11 in Hastings and St Leonards, 12 in Eastbourne, seven in Bexhill and Battle and six across Lewes and district.

“There were also 57 arrests across West Sussex, including 17 in the Crawley and Horsham areas and 11 arrests in the Adur and Worthing areas.”

Superintendent Rachel Glenton, the head of roads policing, said: “Drink or drug driving is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“Since we started our campaign there have been dozens of drivers who have risked causing similar serious harm to themselves or to other innocent members of the public on our roads.

“That is why we continue to urge people to take steps to prevent drink and drug-driving, such as pre-booking a taxi or walking home.

“We ask friends and family members to persuade your loved ones not to get behind the wheel if they have consumed any alcohol or drugs.

“Where persuasion fails, we urge you to report those drivers to the police for us to arrest them. This will save lives.”

The Christmas crackdown on drink and drug drivers – known as Operation Limit – started on Friday 1 December and runs until Monday 1 January.

Sussex Police added: “This is in addition to the routine roads policing work carried out 365 days a year.”