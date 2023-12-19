The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have certainly pulled out the stops in 2023 and have reviewed no less than 361 separate musical events so far. This means that we have witnessed well in excess of 1000 live performances! A vast majority of these took place here in Brighton & Hove. This highlights exactly how buoyant our city’s music scene is and long may it continue to be so!

We set ourselves the mammoth task of cataloguing all of the performances and then each team member chose their ‘Top 5 Gigs Of The Year’ including concerts that we have not reviewed. The list below is shown in team members’ names in alphabetical order. So enjoy it and check out which gigs you were at.

So without further ado, here goes……

Andrew James (reviewer)

1. BLONDIE – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough, Thursday 22nd June

2. HOLLY JOHNSON – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Thursday 16th November

3. NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS – O2 Arena, London, Thursday 14th December

4. GRACE JONES – Hampton Court Palace, London, Thursday 8th June

5. MILES KANE – Pryzm, Kingston, London, Thursday 9th August

Andrew Murphy (reviewer)

1. KILLING JOKE – 100 Club, London, Thursday 9th March

2. HOTWAX + SNAYX – The Printworks, Hastings, Saturday 20th May

3. KID KAPICHI – The Piper, St. Leonards-on-Sea, Saturday 22nd July

4. SIOUXSIE – The Troxy, London, Wednesday 6th September

5. ENOLA GAY – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Thursday 15th June

Andy Sturmey (photographer)

1. BLUR – Winter Garden, Eastbourne, Sunday 21st May

2. SUEDE – Winter Garden, Eastbourne, Saturday 9th December

3. MADONNA – O2 Arena, London, Tuesday 5th December

4. THE LAST DINNER PARTY – The Great Escape, Chalk, Brighton, Thursday 11th May

5. FUTURE UTOPIA – TGE Beach Stage, The Great Escape, Brighton, Thursday 11th May

Ben ‘Jerry’ Robinson (reviewer and photographer)

1. IKAN HYU – Komedia Studio, Brighton, Friday 12th May

2. NED’S ATOMIC DUSTBIN – Butlins Arena Stage, Minehead, Saturday 18th November

3. HOT WAX + PUSSYLIQUOR – Dust, Brighton, Wednesday 18th October

4. BLUR – Winter Garden, Eastbourne, Sunday 21st May

5. SPRINTS + M(H)AOL + THUS LOVE – Komedia Studio, Brighton, Saturday 4th February

Cherie Elody (photographer)

1. BLUR – Wembley Stadium, London, Sunday 9th July

2. BLUR – Eventim Apollo, London, Tuesday 25th July

3. PVA – The Great Escape, Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 13th May

4. ARXX – Patterns, Brighton, Friday 16th June

5. THE FLAMING LIPS – Troxy, London, Tuesday 25th April

Christian Le Surf (reviewer)

1. THE MUSIC TAPES – Moth Club, Hackney, London, Saturday 20th May

2. GARY NUMAN – St. George’s Church, Brighton, Friday 13th October

3. PENGUIN CAFE – Corn Exchange, Brighton, Friday 17th November

4. RICHARD DAWSON + TWO WHITE CRANES – St. George’s Church, Brighton, Thursday 7th December

5. BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD + TAPIR! – The 1865, Southampton, Tuesday 2nd May

Cris Watkins (photographer and reviewer)

1. LORDS OF THE NEW CHURCH – Vive Le Rock Awards, Shepherds Bush Empire, London, Thursday 6th April

2. KISS – Hellfest, Val de Moine, Clisson, France, Thursday 15th June

3. JIM JONES ALL STARS – The Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 21st October

4. THE HIVES – Chalk, Brighton, Wednesday 16th August

5. GENERATION SEX – Dog Day Afternoon, Crystal Palace Park, Crystal Palace, Saturday 1st July

David McLean (reviewer)

1. HEARTWORMS + WELLY + NIGHTBUS – Green Door Store, Brighton, Wednesday 22nd March

2. PANIC SHACK + SNAYX – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Thursday 16th February

3. LYNKS – Komedia, Brighton, Tuesday 28th February

4. THE HIVES – Chalk, Brighton, Wednesday 16th August

5. WASTED YOUTH – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Sunday 26th March

Emma Bouterse (photographer and reviewer)

1. NOTHING BUT THIEVES – Chalk, Brighton, Monday 7th August

2. NILE RODGERS & CHIC – Stanmer Park, Brighton, Sunday 9th July

3. YUNGBLUD – Chalk, Brighton, Monday 3rd April

4. LES BODS – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 8th September

5. MARTHA EVE – Folklore Rooms, Brighton, Monday 20th February

Guy Christie (photographer)

1. NATION OF LANGUAGE – Koko, London, Wednesday 14th June

2. NATION OF LANGUAGE – Concorde 2, Brighton, Thursday 28th September

3. SPARKS – Royal Albert Hall, London, Tuesday 30th May

4. SKINNY LISTER – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 15th December

5. EN ATTENDANT ANA – Folklore Rooms, Brighton, Saturday 30th September

Ian Bourn (photographer and reviewer)

1. SUZI QUATRO – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Monday 13th November

2. BUSTED – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Thursday 7th September

3. MADNESS + THE LIGHTNING SEEDS – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Monday 11th December

4. SKIDS + VOODOO RADIO – Concorde 2, Brighton, Thursday 6th July

5. THE UNDERTONES + THE REZILLOS – Chalk, Brighton, Thursday 28th September

Iona Murphy (reviewer)

1. FALL OUT BOY – First Direct Arena, Leeds, Friday 27th October

2. BOYGENIUS – The Piece Hall, Halifax, Wednesday 23rd August

3. PANIC! AT THE DISCO + FLETCHER – O2 Arena, London, Monday 6th March

4. JLS – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Monday 6th November

5. MADNESS – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Monday 11th December

Jacquie Tutt (reviewer)

1. DONNY OSMOND – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Tuesday 12th December

2. BLONDIE + BUZZCOCKS + GENERATION SEX – Dog Day Afternoon, Crystal Palace Park, Crystal Palace, Saturday 1st July

3. LUST FOR LIFE – The Piper, St Leonards-on-Sea, Friday 10th March

4. THE REZILLOS – The Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 13th May

5. KILLING JOKE – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, Monday 6th March

Mark Kelly (reviewer and photographer)

1. THE DELGADOS – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 20th January

2. PANIC SHACK – The Lexington, Kings Cross, London, Tuesday 14th February

3. SUEDE – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth, Monday 11th December

4. DEATH CULT – Islington Assembly Hall, London, Wednesday 22nd November

5. PEANESS – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 3rd November

Martin J. Fuller (reviewer)

1. TR/ST – Fabric, London, Wednesday 15th February

2. BLUR – Wembley Stadium, London, Saturday 8th July

3. IRAINA MANCINI – The Lexington, London, Thursday 13th July

4. LYRA – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 26th April

5. DEATH AND VANILLA – The Rose Hill, Brighton, Tuesday 18th April

Michael Hundertmark (photographer and reviewer)

1. PIXIES – Roundhouse, London, Monday 20th March

2. GARY NUMAN – Electric Ballroom, Camden, London, Friday 14th April

3. KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD – Troxy, London, Thursday 23rd March

4. PRIMAL SCREAM – Crystal Palace Bowl, London, Friday 4th August

5. BABY QUEEN – Concorde 2, Brighton, Tuesday 31st October

Mike Burnell (photographer)

1. THE MURDER CAPITAL – Resident, Brighton, Sunday 22nd January

2. YOUNG FATHERS – Chalk, Brighton, Monday 6th February

3. SLEEP TOKEN – Takedown Festival, Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth, Saturday 8th April

4. ABOVE & BEYOND – On The Beach, Brighton, Friday 28th July

5. THE HIVES – Chalk, Brighton, Wednesday 16th August



Moe Noble (reviewer and photographer)

1. NEGATIVE MEASURES + TORRID HORROR + HOW LONG YOU BEEN DRIVING – Green Door Store, Brighton, Friday 24th March

2. WUNDERHORSE – Green Door Store, Brighton, Wednesday 5th April

3. NIEVE ELLA – The Great Escape, Revenge, Brighton, Friday 12th May

4. THE KAIROS – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Saturday 7th October

5. BILK – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 22nd November



Nick Linazasoro (Music Editor, reviewer and photographer)

1. PALE BLUE EYES – Patterns, Brighton, Sunday 19th November 2023

2. DAMEFRISØR – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Wednesday 6th December

3. CONFIDENCE MAN – Latitude Festival, Henham Park, Southwold, Friday 21st July 2023

4. NATION OF LANGUAGE – Koko, London, Wednesday 14th June 2023

5. FAT DOG – TGE Beach Stage, The Great Escape, Brighton, Friday 12th May

Nick Tutt (photographer)

1. LUST FOR LIFE – The Piper, St Leonards-on-Sea, Friday 10th March

2. STIFF LITTLE FINGERS + GENERATION SEX + BLONDIE – Dog Day Afternoon, Crystal Palace Park, Crystal Palace, Saturday 1st July

3. KILLING JOKE – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, Monday 6th March

4. KING KURT – The Con Club, Lewes, Friday 17th November

5. THE REZILLOS – The Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 13th May

Peter Greenfield (reviewer)

1. LITTLE SIMZ – Love Supreme, Glynde House, Glynde, Saturday 1st July

2. YEAH YEAH YEAHS – All Points East, Victoria Park, London, Friday 25th August

3. ENGLISH TEACHER – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Sunday 29th October

4. PANIC SHACK + SNAYX – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Thursday 16th February

5. ATTICOMATIC – Green Door Store, Brighton, Wednesday 29th March

Petra Eujane (photographer)

1. RICHARD DAWSON – St George’s Church, Brighton, Thursday 7th December

2. TOM MCRAE – Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, The Netherlands, Sunday 7th September

3. SLEEP WALKING ANIMALS – The Stereo Club, Covent Garden, London, Wednesday 31st May

4. SIVU – The RSA, London, Friday 3rd March

5. BENJAMIN YELLOWITZ – Wyldwood Festival, Kings Langley, Saturday 29th July

Phil Newton (photographer)

1. BLUR – Winter Garden, Eastbourne, Sunday 21st May

2. SUEDE – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Monday 20th March

3. THE LAST DINNER PARTY – Green Door Store, Brighton, Saturday 11th March

4. HOTWAX – Colours Festival, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Saturday 24th June

5. PET SHOP BOYS – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Monday 26th June

Rachel Griffin (reviewer)

1. THE TESKEY BROTHERS – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Thursday 27th April

2. DICK TAYLOR & THE RAW BLUES PROJECT – Monkton Arts, Ryde, Isle Of White, Friday 8th December

3. WILLIAM PRINCE – Annual Festival Of Americana, Moth Club, Hackney, London, Wednesday 25th January

4. BRENNEN LEIGH – Annual Festival Of Americana, Hackney Church Brew Co, Hackney, London, Tuesday 24th January

5. EDDY SMITH & THE 507 – Annual Festival Of Americana, Oslo, Hackney, London, Tuesday 24th January

Richie Nice (reviewer and photographer)

1. DEADLETTER – Patterns, Brighton, Sunday 12th November

2. STEVE MASON – Concorde 2, Brighton, Saturday 6th May

3. PALE BLUE EYES – Seaview Festival, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Saturday 8th July

4. AIRCOOLED – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Friday 15th December

5. DEERHOOF – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 30th August

Robert Sutton (photographer and reviewer)

1. BLACK STONE CHERRY – OVO Wembley Arena, London, Saturday 4th February

2. DEF LEPPARD + MOTLEY CRUE – Wembley Stadium, London, Saturday 1st July

3. HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES – O2 Arena, London, Sunday 9th July

4. KISS – O2 Arena, London, Wednesday 5th July

5. SUZI QUATRO – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Monday 13th November

Simon Partington (photographer)

1. JIM JONES ALLSTARS – The Lexington, Islington, London, Saturday 16th December

2. DREADZONE – Concorde 2, Brighton, Saturday 11th November

3. TRANSGLOBAL UNDERGROUND – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells, Friday 23rd June

4. JAH WOBBLE – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells, Thursday 2nd November

5. BABY DAVE – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells, Friday 13th January

Sofia Ambrosoni (photographer)

1. BN1 STYLE – Green Door Store, Brighton, Saturday 9th September

2. TERROR – Download Festival, Donington Park, Castle Donington, Sunday 11th June

3. GROVE STREET – The Hope And Ruin, Brighton, Friday 1st December

4. THE PRODIGY – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Monday 20th November

5. NEGATIVE MEASURES – Cowley Club, Brighton, Sunday 17th September

Sonny Tyler (reviewer)

1. KILLING JOKE – Royal Albert Hall, London, Sunday 12th March

2. SIOUXSIE – The Troxy, London, Wednesday 6th September

3. THE WHO – 1st Central County Cricket Ground, Hove, Sunday 23rd July

4. JIM JONES ALLSTARS – The Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 21st October

5. CHAOTIC DISCHORD + RUBELLA BALLET – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Sunday 26th February

Steve Willcox (reviewer)

1. THE HIVES – Chalk, Brighton, Wednesday 16th August

2. LAMBRINI GIRLS – Revenge Bar, Brighton, Friday 8th December

3. WELLY – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Saturday 28th October

4. SNAYX – Patterns, Brighton, Thursday 19th October

5. BOB VYLAN – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 24th November

Teddy Webb (reviewer)

1. BOYGENIUS – Gunnersbury Park, London, Sunday 20th August

2. NOVA TWINS – Chalk, Brighton, Thursday 4th March

3. SNAYX – Patterns, Brighton, Thursday 19th October

4. PUSSYLIQUOR – Avalon Cafe, Deptford, London, Friday 21st June

5. LAMBRINI GIRLS – Resident, Brighton, Friday 19th May