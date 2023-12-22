A Brighton café owner wants a licence to sell drink on and off the premises but his application has attracted objections from the council, police, neighbours and a nearby business.

Nowhere Man owner Andrew Marcantonio, 38, applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a licence to sell alcohol from his Upper North Street premises from 9am to 11pm daily.

Seven objections have been sent to the council and, as a result, a licensing panel is expected to decide the application next month.

Two neighbours have sent letters of support but the café is in a busy part of Brighton and Hove where the council has a tougher policy approach to new licences.

Typically, a café would not be expected to serve alcohol past 10pm as part of the council’s attempts to prevent more people adding to drink-related crime and disorder in the area.

Mr Marcantonio said that the business would operate as a café unless hosting a private event, with alcohol sold only to customers seated at tables – or in sealed takeaways containers.

Neighbours were worried about noise based on previous evening events at the venue.

One anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, wrote: “On each of the several occasions that the premises has in the past been open late, they have flagrantly ignored the neighbours, with people and music causing noise throughout the evening and into the night.

“For those who wish to indulge in night leisure activities, there are plenty of facilities in the centre of town.

“There is also a long-established pub opposite Nowhere Man in Upper North Street which causes sufficient noise and nuisance at busy times.”

Sussex Police licensing inspector Mark Redbourn said that the force did not have “any confidence” that the business would be primarily a café.

Inspector Redbourn said that the proposed licence conditions were too vague to be enforceable and did not offer appropriate assurances.

Takeaway sales could mean that “customers can leave the premises with alcohol to be consumed in any public outside space”.

In effect, the proposed conditions could enable the premises in effect “to trade as an additional off-licence in this area.”

Sussex Police said that conditions should only permit drink to be sold for consumption on the premises with a 10pm cut-off.

Anyone wanting a drink should be sat at a table and served by waiting staff and substantial food should be available at all times, with food menus clearly displayed.

The force also called for a digital closed-circuit television (CCTV) system to be installed, with footage stored for a minimum of 31 days.

An anonymous neighbour, whose details were also redacted by the council, said that the café offered a welcoming environment.

The neighbour said: “When you consider the fantastic location, wonderful food and pitch-perfect interior design, it is no shock the restaurant attracts creatives, long-time residents and a host of Brightonians.

“I believe adding the option of an alcohol licence to what is already a responsibly run and respectable business is not only going to enhance its already established reputation but enrich the neighbourhood as a whole.”

A licensing panel, consisting of three councillors, is due to hold a hearing at 10am on Thursday 4 January. It is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.