A driver whose car crashed into a wall in Rottingdean last weekend after being chased by police is being hunted after he fled from the scene.

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a wall at the north end of Kipling Gardens, Rottingdean in the early hours of Saturday, 16 December.

The driver of a Vauxhall had failed to stop for police and was lost during a chase.

The car had been reported in as “suspicious” in Newhaven at 4.15am.

Photos of the damaged flint wall show a big chunk of bricks missing, and a pile of rubble underneath.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the driver, or dashcam footage, to contact them.

Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in Newhaven at about 4.15am on December 16.

“The vehicle, a Vauxhall, later failed to stop for police and contact was lost during the pursuit.

“It crashed into a wall in The Green, Rottingdean, and the driver decamped from the vehicle.

“Officers are investigating and anyone with information about the driver is asked to come forward.

“Relevant CCTV footage or dashcam footage can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 217 of 16/12.”