A man who was banned from Portslade as part of a “domestic violence protection order” is being hunted by police.

Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Aaron Payne, who is wanted for breaching the terms of a protective order.

“Payne is 41, has short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

“He has links to Brighton, Shoreham, Lancing and Eastbourne and so may have travelled to these areas.

“If you see Payne or have any information which may help locate him, call 999 quoting reference 913 of 7/11.”

On Tuesday 7 November, Brighton magistrates imposed a 28-day domestic violence protection order, barring him from Portslade and specifically an address in Valley Road.

On Friday 10 November, he appeared before Brighton magistrates charged with breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

He was alleged to have broken the order on the day that it was made by not only going to Portslade but to the property where the original offences took place.

He denied the offence – and a claim that he was violent at the same time – and the magistrates dismissed the case.

But Payne, formerly of Burlington Street, Brighton, and Seafield Road, Hove, was due to appear in court in Brighton on successive days in the past week.

He was due before a judge at Brighton Crown Court on Tuesday (19 December) because he was alleged to have breached the terms of a suspended prison sentence.

And on Monday (18 December) he was due to appear before Brighton magistrates for failing to comply with the terms of his release from prison.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Earlier this year he was brought before the courts charged with assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and intentional strangulation in a domestic violence case in Portslade.

He was also alleged to have caused criminal damage and to have used threatening words or behaviour intended to cause fear of unlawful violence.