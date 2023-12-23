A serious collision has left a person dead near Preston Park this morning.

Detectives have put up a large black tent in Cumberland Road off Preston Road and forensic investigators are at the scene.

Police have closed a section of Preston Road between Preston Drove and Knoyle Road.

A police spokesman said: “Police are currently responding to a serious collision in Preston Road, Brighton.

“A section of the road has been closed between Preston Drove and Knoyle Road, and motorists are advised to avoid the area in the meantime.”