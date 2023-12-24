A Brighton man is wanted for recall to prison, Sussex Police said on Friday (22 December).

The force said: “We’re searching for Ryan Mercer, 40, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Mercer has links to the Brighton area. If you see him, dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 1070 of 24/11.”

Mercer, of Haybourne Road, Whitehawk, was jailed in March 2020 for 80 months after pleading guilty to having cocaine with intent to supply, having criminal property and dangerous driving.

The full story emerged at a hearing at Stoke Cown Court when he was sentenced alongside his accomplice Scott Norris, now 37, of Whitehawk Road, Brighton, by Judge Paul Glenn.

Mercer was behind the wheel of a Volvo during a high-speed car chase through the busy streets of Stafford as the pair went in pursuit of stolen drugs and cash.

They had driven from Brighton to look for Ron Holdway, now 58, of Manor Way, Brighton, who had taken a stash of cocaine and £27,000 in cash from Mercer.

At a Travelodge, Mercer found Holdway and he fled in a Hyundai. Mercer chased after him in the Volvo, which had false number plates, at times ramming the Hyundai.

Holdway crashed into a wall. Mercer and Norris grabbed the drugs and cash and drove Holdway away with them in the Volvo before setting him free a short while later. He was found in a street by police.

Police pursued Mercer and Norris and used their vehicle to block the Volvo’s path so that Mercer could not drive off. They arrested the pair and found Mercer over the legal driving limit for cocaine.

Mercer admitted having the class A drug with intent to supply as well as having criminal property – the cash – and driving dangerously. He was said to have gambling debts dating from before a previous prison sentence.

Norris admitted having criminal property and a can of CS gas when they were arrested on Wednesday 26 June 2019

Judge Glenn jailed Mercer for 80 months and Norris for 22 months and said that drugs were at the heart of the case.

The judge said: “Ronald Holdway, a 53-year-old man with a significant criminal record, was in Stafford with getting on for half a kilo of high-purity cocaine and in excess of £27,000.

“That property had been taken from Mr Mercer. You travelled the best part of 200 miles from Brighton to find him.

“The driving was hair-raising and highly dangerous. You chased him through the centre of Stafford at 5pm, when the roads were very busy, showing total disregard for the safety of other road users and pedestrians.”

“There was the potential to cause serious injury or a fatality. It seems miraculous that no one was injured.”

Mercer was also given a four-year driving ban and told that he would have to pass an extended driving test before he could have a licence again.

Holdway was jailed for 40 months at a previous hearing, having entered a guilty plea to having the stolen cash and having cocaine with intent to supply.