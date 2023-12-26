As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

February brought the end of an era for one Hove institution when the Engineerium’s steam engine was put up for sale.

The 16 ton engine was listed for auction at the beginning of the month, and on 8 February, it went for £21,000.

Back in Brighton, two pubs were not faring well. Bison Beer’s bar in North Road announced plans to shrink from four floors to two, blaming the lack of office workers returning to the city centre.

And The Black Horse in nearby Church Street was ordered to close for five weeks after a catalogue of trouble, culiminating in a serious brawl there.

One story which caught the imagination was that of Brighton motorist Shaun Bosley, who used ChaGPTartificial intelligence to write – and win – a parking fine appeal.

And finally, the RSPCA were kept busy freeing a ewe which had somehow got itself “completely stuck” down a hole in a Brighton field.