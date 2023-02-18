Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

A sheep landed in a whole lot of trouble before RSPCA staff turned out to rescue the ewe in a field in Brighton.

The animal charity said that the sheep was miraculously unharmed having been found completely stuck down the hole.

The RSPCA said that the animal was spotted by a dog walker at the Devil’s Dyke on Wednesday (15 February).

RSPCA animal rescue officers Chloe Wilson and Sam Matthews arrived to help the stricken sheep which had become completely trapped in the hole, leaving only her head visible.

Ms Wilson said: “We have no idea how the poor sheep got in this situation in the first place and there was no way she could have got out on her own.

“We’re just so grateful to the dog walker who found her as anyone could have easily missed her.”

The pair managed to carefully wiggle the sheep out, freeing her legs which allowed them to pull her free safely.

Ms Wilson added: “We checked her over and she was quite skinny so she could have been down there for a few days.

“Thankfully she wasn’t injured but we checked her over for any bones being broken and she seemed fine – just understandably a little wobbly on her legs.

“We were able to track down the farmer who collected the sheep and took her home for some TLC to recover from her ordeal.”

The RSPCA added: “Information on what to do if a member of the public is worried about a farm animal is available on the RSPCA website.

“To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit www.rspca.org.uk/give.”