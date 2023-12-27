A man has been charged after a 45-mile car chase on Christmas Eve (Sunday 24 December) and was due to appear in court today (Tuesday 27 December).

Sonny Breakspear, 34, is accused of taking a car and driving it dangerously, damaging a police vehicle and failing to stop.

Breakspear, who has lived in the Worthing area, is alleged to have been stopped by police on the A27 in Lancing after a chase that started in Reigate, Surrey.

A police helicopter was called out to help track the stolen car, with the aircraft spotted and heard hovering over the A27 Brighton bypass in the Hangleton, Westdene and Patcham area.

Sussex Police said today: “A man has been charged following a police pursuit across Surrey and West Sussex.

“Police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle on the M25 in Surrey at around 9.30pm on Sunday 24 December.

“Officers from Surrey Police and Sussex Police pursued the vehicle which had failed to stop.

“The car was intercepted by road policing officers on the A27 in Lancing and the driver was detained.

“Sonny Breakspear, 34, of no fixed address, was later charged with driving a vehicle without consent of the owner, dangerous driving, causing criminal damage to a police vehicle, driving without a licence, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

“He was also charged with criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) for an incident which took place on Friday 8 December in Dorking, Surrey as well as malicious communication for an incident on Friday 15 December.

“He is due to appear before Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 27 December.”