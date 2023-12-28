Danny Welbeck starts up front alongside Joao Pedro as injury-hit Brighton and Hove Albion take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Facundo Buonanotte and James Milner also both start for the Seagulls while Pervis Estupinan and Evan Ferguson are on the bench.

Lewis Dunk captains a side that includes Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour.

Emerson Royal is due to start at centre-back for Spurs with Cristian Romero missing through injury.

Former Seagull Yves Bisskuma misses the match because of suspension but the Brazilian striker Richarlison is fit and named in the starting XI.