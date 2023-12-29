The chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion, Tony Bloom, has been recognised for his services to football and the city of Brighton and Hove in the 2024 King’s new year honours list.

Mr Bloom has been made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in recognition of his achievements with Albion.

The honour also recognises his services to the city of Brighton and Hove where he has made considerable investments and donations to various projects across the local community.

Mr Bloom said: “I’m incredibly proud and truly humbled to receive this recognition and, while I’m honoured personally, it would not have been possible without so many people who’ve helped us achieve what we have.

“I’d like to thank my fellow directors, our staff, coaches and players who have been vital to the process we’ve made. It has been an historic year for the club and this is a wonderful way to cap off a truly unforgettable 12 months.”

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber led the tributes. He said: “From the very first time I met Tony, it was quite clear to see his passion for football, Brighton and Hove, but especially Brighton and Hove Albion.

“And what he has achieved in his time as chairman of this club is quite remarkable.

“It is the modern-day footballing success story, as Tony has overseen an incredible rise from the depths of the Football League to the top echelons of the Premier League and European football, as well as financing the building of the American Express Stadium and American Express Elite Football Performance Centre.

“That is why our fans sing his name. I have been in football a long time and there are not many supporters who sing the chairman’s name with the same affection that our fans sing for Tony.

“That affection from the stands is very, very rare in football for a chairman and it underlines the incredible job Tony has done.

“Perhaps job is not the right term as for Tony it is a love for the club, one which was handed down to him from his grandfather Harry and father Ronnie.

“Brighton fans know what Tony has done for the club, having seen it unfold before their eyes, and we have all enjoyed so many of the unforgettable moments along the way.

“But this is also a public recognition of the broader contribution he has made to football and the wider Brighton and Hove community.

“Tony’s generosity and his vision for Brighton and Hove Albion has underpinned our successes on the pitch, both in the Premier League and Women’s Super League.

“And we can be incredibly proud of both our men’s and women’s teams, who are capable of competing with the very best in English football.

“On behalf of all at the club, our supporters and the many well-wishers across the football industry, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Tony on a very special day for him and his family.”

A proud Brightonian, Mr Bloom was born in the city in 1970 and comes from a family of ardent fans.

He quickly developed a love for the club from an early age, attending matches at the Goldstone Ground with his grandfather Harry, father Ronnie and brother Darren.

His family have played an important role in the club since the 1970s. Tony’s grandfather Harry was vice-chairman to Mike Bamber during the club’s historic rise from the old Third Division to the First Division while his uncle Ray has also been a club director since the 1980s.

Mr Bloom has personally financed and overseen the club’s incredible growth, which has included the construction of the state-of-the-art American Express Stadium, opened in 2011, and the world-class American Express Elite Football Performance Centre, opened in 2014.

After the club’s best-ever finish of sixth last season, Mr Bloom was voted the European Club President of the Year at the Golden Boy Awards earlier this month.

In May 2017, he was awarded the freedom of the city of Brighton and Hove, in recognition of the club’s promotion to the Premier League. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate from Brighton University in 2018.