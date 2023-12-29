The King has honoured more than half a dozen people from Brighton and Hove for their charity work and community contributions in the new year honours list.

Among them are Brighton Gin founder Kathy Caton and Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom and former Albion footballer Howard Wilkinson who went to become the caretaker England manager.

Kathy Caton, 51, becomes an MBE. She said: “I can’t tell you surprised and shocked I am to have been put forward for this.

“I was particularly moved about the kind things that people have had to say about the role of Brighton Gin in the local community and championing diversity in the workplace and our efforts to start a new industry for Brighton despite all the trials and challenges of recent years.

“I’m going to mark the occasion with a hefty Seaside Strength Brighton Gin and Tonic (possibly two) but first I need to work the New Year’s Eve shift glass-collecting in our pop-up pub the Bottom’s Rest – keeping it real!”

Tony Bloom, 53, also becomes an MBE. He said: “I’m incredibly proud and truly humbled to receive this recognition and, while I’m honoured personally, it would not have been possible without so many people who’ve helped us achieve what we have.

“I’d like to thank my fellow directors, our staff, coaches and players who have been vital to the progress we’ve made.

“It has been an historic year for the club and this is a wonderful way to cap off a truly unforgettable 12 months.”

The honours list also recognises former rugby colleagues Kevin Sinfield, 43, and Rob Burrow, 41, as the pair are made CBEs for their fundraising and charity work.

They were in Brighton earlier this month as Sinfield completed the “7 in 7 in 7” challenge by completing seven ultramarathons in seven cities in as many days.

Sinfield has raised more than £15 million since his friend Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease four years ago. MND is an incurable and life-limiting condition.

Howard Wilkinson, 80, played as a winger for Brighton for five years from 1966 to 1971 before a successful career as a football manager. He becomes an OBE.

Another Brighton man to be honoured was Liam Hackett who becomes an MBE. His voluntary work began at the age of 15 after years of being told to ignore those who were bullying him and failing to find adequate support.

He built an online community which has grown into an organisation called Ditch the Label which has a wide reach including international influence.

Here are the main Brighton honours.

OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire)

David Farnsworth – managing director, City Bridge Foundation, for services to the voluntary sector.

Jonathan Robert McGoh – chair and co-founder, the Reach Foundation, and co-founder and trustee, Reach Academy Feltham, London Borough of Hounslow, for services to education.

Oscar Victor Pinto-Hervia – founder, Hervia, for services to fashion and to charity.

Marc Howard Steene – founder and director, Outside In Art, for services to art.

Howard Wilkinson – chairman, League Managers Association, for services to football and charity.

MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire)

Anthony Grant Bloom – chairman, Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club, for services to Association Football and to the community in Brighton.

Kathryn Melanie Keele Caton – founder and managing director, Brighton Gin, for services to trade and to the community in Brighton.

Liam Daniel Hackett – founder and chief executive officer, Ditch the Label, for services to young people.

Helen Holtam – tutor, Friends of Erlestoke Prison, Origami Inside, for services to prisoners.

Richard Alexander Stewart – lately trustee and chair of trustees, St John’s School and College, for services to children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.