Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a loan deal for the winger Jeremy Sarmiento.

The club said: “Sarmiento has joined Championship promotion-chasers Ipswich Town on loan for the rest of the season.

“The 21-year-old Ecuador international spent the first half of the season with West Bromwich Albion, making 21 appearances including seven starts and scoring two goals.”

Albion technical director David Weir said: “This is a good move for Jeremy in terms of his development.

“We wish him every success at Ipswich and we’re looking forward to following his progress in the second half of the season.”