A man with links to Brighton is wanted for harassment, Sussex Police said.

The force posted on Facebook: “Can you help our colleagues in Kent find wanted man Andrew Swaine?

“He is known to have links to Brighton.”

And Kent police said: “Have you seen this man?

“Andrew Swaine is wanted for harassment.

“He has links to Maidstone and areas in East Sussex.

“If you know where he is call 999, quoting reference 46/12880/23.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.”

According to Crimestoppers, Swaine is 55 to 60 years old.