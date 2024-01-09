An eight-month review of changes to the roads around the Old Steine has resulted in minor tweaks to the approved scheme and will still include scrapping the Aquarium roundabout, Labour said today.

The final phase of the Valley Gardens scheme, which has already seen roads reworked from The Level to Victoria Gardens, was paused at the eleventh hour after Labour won a majority in last May’s elections.

Today, it was announced minor changes will be made, mostly to give buses more space at bus stops. Finer details of the new scheme have not yet been made available.

However it appears the scheme, which also includes the creation of a new square, will now go ahead largely unchanged, with a contractor appointed in a process expected to take six months. The buiding work itself is expected to take 18 months.

It’s not clear yet whether the cost of the scheme has changed, or whether any elements have had to be scrapped to keep it within budget as building costs have continued to rise since May.

Chair of the Transport and Sustainability Committee, Councillor Trevor Muten said: “We have always been committed to delivering the final phase of the Valley Gardens improvements but had a responsibility to forensically check the details in view of the amount of money that is being invested in the last phase of this important project.

“Given some of the ill-thought out transport schemes under the last Green administration, including the proposed Low Traffic Neighbourhood, we decided to review all transport schemes and are now satisfied that the Phase 3 design is the best possible for the city.

“It was a Labour-led administration that approved the initial design in 2018 and that secured funding for the project.

“We now have a final design which will enhance safer active travel, provide an improved transport system, and a fantastic public amenity in the heart of the city for residents and visitors. I am proud that it will be this Labour administration that delivers it.”

However, the result was met with bafflement and frustration from leader of the Green group Steve Davis, who said: “After months of silence, prevarication, and indecision from the Labour Council, it’s a relief to learn that the essential transport and public realm project, Valley Gardens Phase 3, will still go ahead as agreed under the previous Green minority council.

“The final design was approved – including by Labour Councillors at committee – in March 2023, so a tender exercise could have been carried out months ago.

“Labour must provide a better explanation for why they have seen fit to delay vital road safety improvements in the city centre. Given inflation, and with construction and building costs continuing to rise, we will keep pushing for a breakdown of the financial implications of Labour’s unnecessary delay to this shovel-ready project.”