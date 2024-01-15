A hut has been placed on London Road by police in response to anti-social behaviour.

The blue beach-hut style shed is to be used by Sussex Police to increase the police presence in the area.

Sussex Police said: “The hut is ours, and it has been moved from New Road to that location in response to reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.”

The hut appeared at the bottom of Ann Street, next to the Cash Converters shop, after formerly being placed in New Road, North Laine.

There is no indication of how long the hut is to be there.

According to Sussex Police’s online crime map, around 26 crimes were reported in the immediate area of the new police hub in September, and 18 crimes were reported in October – the latest month for which data is available.