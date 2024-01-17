Two people suffered serious head injuries in an assault at a flat in Hove.

Police arrested a man, Stewart Kamande, 39, and charged him with maliciously wounding another man, Shecku Deen, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Kamande was also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman, Deborah Anderson.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday 16 January) when the bench remanded him in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court next month.

Sussex Police said today: “A man has been charged after a two people suffered serious injuries at an address in Hove.

“Police were called to Farm Road on Sunday (14 January) at around 8am to reports of an altercation.

“On arrival, a man in his forties was found with puncture wounds and a woman in her thirties was located at a nearby address with critical injuries after it was reported that she fell from a window.

“Stewart Kamande, 39, of Farm Road, Hove was charged yesterday with inflicting GBH and GBH with intent and has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance on Tuesday 13 February.”

Detective Sergeant Victoria Thornton-Green said: “Following a combined effort from numerous teams across the division, we have now charged and remanded a man in relation to the offences.

“Thank you to those who have assisted our inquiries so far – and we urge any outstanding witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and make a report.

“To do this, you can use our online reporting form or call 101, quoting reference number 220 of 14/01.”