The organisers of the Brighton Speed Trials have made the sad decision to cancel the event because safety measures mean it is now making ever-increasing losses.

The loss of the Madeira Terrace as a viewing platform in 2016 and the motorbike trials in 2021 as well as the cost of ever increasing safety requirements is behind the Brighton and Hove Motor Club’s decision, announced this afternoon.

Chairman Brian Dyer told Brighton and Hove News the club made the call to protect its other events, the Classic Car show and the Goodwood Sprints.

He said: “We lost the terraces, the viewing gallery and we lost the bikes just after covid.

“It’s more down to safety than anything else – the requirements of the council and Motorsport UK for concrete motorway barriers.

“It’s made a loss the last two or three years and the losses are getting more and more.

“It’s got to the stage where to preserve the motor club, the speed trials had to be stopped.

“It’s a very sad state of affairs. The speed trials have been part of my life for 30 years and many of the members for longer than that. But it’s something that’s no longer viable.”

The news was met with dismay by Jax Atkins, a member of the Madeira Terrace Advisory Panel and a long time fan of the speed trials.

She said: “I love the speed trials – I have been going to them as long as I can remember. It is because of the speed trials that Madeira Drive became the road that it is.

“It is an exciting event – such amazing cars and brilliant drivers have taken part – including my old friend F1 racing driver Dave Purley.

“I always knew the trials would suffer with the closure of the terraces but I am sure none of us thought that the council would drag their feet so badly over getting it reopened!

“This have deprived us of the best viewing platform which was the Middle Terrace, which was always rammed with spectators, as was the upper viewing area on Marine Parade. No safety precautions needed there!

“Then the council decided that a massively wide cycle lane was needed, created out of a highly dangerous for motor bikes material – so bikes had to go.

“They have pontificated and dragged their feet over getting the terraces reopened – now thir priority is the ugly gun-emplacement-like lift to be sited on it.

“I, and many others, despair. This, the ending of the speed trials, such an historical event, really is the final straw.”

The Brighton Speed Trials were first held in July 1905 after Sir Harry Preston persuaded what was then Brighton Town Council to tarmac the surface of the road adjacent to the beach between the Palace Pier and Black Rock to hold motor racing events.

The road was named Madeira Drive in 1909, and the speed trials were held there nearly every year since, usually on the second Saturday of September.

The most recent year it did not take place was 2020, during the pandemic. When it recommenced the following year, the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU) said the surface of the newly installed cycle lane was not safe for motorbikes.

It was almost cancelled after a fatal motorbike crash in 2012. However, city councillors voted in favour of it continuing in 2014.

Another crash in 2022 caused damage to the new units by Sea Lanes, which were then under construction.

It is considered by many to be the world’s longest running motor race.