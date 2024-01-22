A woman was injured in a dog attack at the Prince Regent Swimming Pool, in Brighton.

The attack happened on Thursday 11 January and today (Monday 22 January) Sussex Police published a security camera picture and asked: “Do you recognise this man?

“We would like to speak to him in connection with a reported dog attack in Prince Regent Swimming Pool, North Road, Brighton.

“The incident took place between 5.30pm and 5.40pm on Thursday 11 January.

“The victim – a 40-year-old woman – sustained injuries to her leg and hand.

“If you have any information, recognise the man or witnessed the incident contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 995 of 11/01.”