The first two complaints lodged against Brighton and Hove councillors in 2024 raise concerns about where they live.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s first Audit and Standards Committee agenda for the year has one complaint about an unnamed councillor’s place of residence during the May 2023 election campaign.

The second complaint alleges that an unnamed member has failed to act with integrity and honesty and/or lawfully by providing a false place of residence.

The anonymous member subject to the second complaint is also alleged not to have responded to emails about ward issues.

Although the complaints have been anonymised by the council, only two members are known to have faced allegations relating to where they live – former Labour councillors Bharti Gajjar and Chandni Mistry.

Councillor Gajjar was elected to represent the new Kemptown ward in the local elections and Councillor Mistry won a seat for Queen’s Park.

But Labour expelled the pair from the party last month over allegations that they live in Leicester.

Being expelled from a political party does not mean that a councillor must stand down from the council and both now sit as independents although neither attended the most recent meeting of the full council before Christmas.

Councillor Gajjar does have an address in Brighton – but has said that she lives in other parts of the country when applying to be a parliamentary candidate in constituencies elsewhere.

Councillor Mistry told the Argus that she lived “in the heart of the city” but would not say where or even agree to meet a reporter.

The Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, wrote directly to the Chief Constable of Sussex, Jo Shiner, last month with information that he said should be investigated.

Sussex Police has said that it was investigating claims about Councillor Mistry.

Any councillor who is convicted of lying on official election forms would have to stand down and could face up to a year in prison.

Mr Russell-Moyle released a statement at the time saying: “We found out a few months ago that something strange was going on.

“At that moment we alerted the regional and national party who had imposed these candidates without any local control.

“When party process discovered wrongdoing, I passed all my information on these councillors to the council and the police and I think there are questions for both to investigate.

“These councillors have let us all down.”

Emails sent to the two councillors on their Brighton and Hove City Council email addresses “bounced back” with a message citing “technical difficulties”.

The council’s Audit and Standards Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm on Tuesday 30 January. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.