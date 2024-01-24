Placed on Brighton’s seafront Marine Parade, Patterns is a notorious institute that brings in a solid program of DJs, live acts, bands, crews, and collectives sold out week in and week out. Building on what was a pivotal year, 2024 is set to be a scorcher, with a whole load of fresh talent announced to kick things off! Artists for W/S 2024 include Bushbaby, Daniel Avery, Daphni, DJ Boring, DJ F*ckoff, Dusky, George Fitzgerald, Maribou State, Mixtress, Sally C, Silva Bumpa and more, plus their dedicated residents, regulars, promoters. Full line up info and tickets can be found HERE.

Starting the season strong, for individuals found front left, a screw face and who have an appetite for sonics of bass, grime, jungle, garage, rap, DnB, afrobeats, and global sounds look no further than Donkline with Lobsta B on the 26th Jan, Supercharged with Sota on the 9th Feb, Jungle connoisseur Tim Reaper on the 23rd Feb. Then garage and bass specialist Bushbaby on the 29th March with Beastwang.

On rotation every weekend, Patterns gathers some of the most innovative artists from around the world, this season the basement welcomes a 3 hour set from dance duo Dusky who will be bringing their finest tech on the 27th of Jan. Trailblazing DJ and Producer, Oppidan will be alongside ATRIP for a masterclass in bassline on the 2nd of Feb. Belfast via Berlin, Sally C is back with a record box full of strictly euphoric “chunkers” on the 3rd of Feb. Making is a long-awaited comeback for Patterns, George Fitzgerald will be bringing his punchy techno to the seaside on the 24th Feb. Following on 10 years from their Boiler Room in Brighton, Maribou State are back in the city on the 15th of March. Innovator and pioneer with years of knowledge and dedication behind his works Daphni aka Caribou is bringing his IDM down for a titanic performance on the 23rd of March.

This year, as well as delivering some of the most cutting-edge in-house events, the basement will be home to a plethora of gigantic takeovers from some of the most influential parties across the globe. Rhythm Labs are back teaming up with Patterns with heavy selectors DJ F*ckoff and Mixtress on the 2nd of March for a night of breaks and hardcore. Scotland’s sweetheart and internet sensation, Sim0ne will be bringing her high energy hard house and dance party, Club Zer0 to the season. Renowned for their contemporary take on disco and house cuts, Future Disco are set for the billing on the 16th of March with Laurence Guy. Recognised and respected around the world House label and party Toy Tonics will be in the building, with MYD and Kapote alongside up-and-coming resident Faro on the 22nd of March.

There really is something for everyone here for 2024 and no matter what your jam is, Patterns dancefloor is the place to be.

Full line up info and tickets can be found at https://patternsbrighton.com

Friday 26th January:

Foundations x The Donkline:

Lobsta B

Bubble07

DJ Can’t Say No

Finessa Williams

Willy Donka

Saturday 27th January:

Dusky (3 hour set)

Tommy Farrow

Friday 2nd February:

Oppidan

ATRIP

Baloo

Saturday 3rd February:

Sally C (All Night Long)

Friday 9th February:

Foundations x Supercharged:

Sota

Anais

Formula

James Hiraeth

Saturday 10th February:

Insomnia:

Classic House & Trance

Friday 16th February:

Foundations x Supercharged

Badger

Jackum

Efan

Saturday 17th February:

DJ Boring

Oh See

Osmaan

Friday 23rd February:

Foundations Jungle Party

Tim Reaper

Charles Green

DJ Duca

Saturday 24th February:

George Fitzgerald

Daisha

Suze Rosser

Friday 1st March:

Foundations x The New Society

Keyrah

Saturday 2nd March:

Patterns x Rhythm Labs

DJ Fuckoff

Mixtress

Astral Sister

Friday 8th March:

Foundations UKG Party:

Tommy Villiers

Hendy

Saturday 9th March:

Search Party presents Club Zer0:

Sim0ne

+ Special guests

Friday 15th March:

Maribou State (DJ Set)

Cortese

Saturday 16th March:

Future Disco:

Laurence Guy

Friday 22nd March:

Toy Tonics Jam:

MYD

Kapote

Faro

Saturday 23rd March:

Daphni

+ Support

Friday 29th March:

Foundations x Beastwang:

Bushbaby

Saturday 30th March:

Joe Goddard (3 hour set)

Suze Rosser

