Plans for a new Brighton Youth Centre building are due to go before councillors next week.

Under the plans, the existing 1950s building, which is up to four storeys high, would be knocked down to make way for a five-storey replacement.

Brighton and Hove City Council agreed last July to put £2.3 million towards the cost of the project to rebuild the centre in Edward Street.

The project has also been awarded a £4.3 million grant from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Youth Investment Fund.

The overall cost of the project was expected to be £6.2 million, with a contingency of £400,000 built in because labour and construction costs were continuing to rise.

The youth centre’s planning application is due to be decided by the council’s Planning Committee next Wednesday (7 February).

The proposed building would be made from concrete and aluminium with metal panelling, with the entrance on the corner of Edward Street and Grosvenor Street.

A report to the Planning Committee said: “The existing building, which has provided youth services to the city since the 1950s, is no longer fit for purpose.

“The proposed new building would provide improved youth services to the city including an improved skate park and gym space, theatre facilities with a stage, private rooms for mental health facilities along with a general community space for the use of young people.”

Four objections have been sent to the council and one letter of support. Concerns include extra traffic, loss of on-site parking, overdevelopment and the effect on the East Cliff Conservation Area.

In a joint objection, the Regency Society and the Hove Civic Society said: “It is our view that the choice of external cladding is inappropriate. The description of the primary wall cladding on the drawings is ‘fluted gold perforated panels’.

“This is a totally unacceptable choice for a building on the edge of the East Cliff Conservation Area and which terminates the view up Devonshire Place.”

Another objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “The Spiritualist Church in Edward Street could be affected by overshadowing in morning light in late autumn and early spring by the proposed increase in height of the west side of Brighton Youth Centre.

“This locally listed building has no windows on its curved walls and depends upon the roof lights for illumination.”

A supporting comment, with the writer’s details also redacted, said: “There is so little provision for young people in the area. This youth centre has been an oasis for many young people.

“I’m sure there are many very good reasons as to why it’s better to knock the old one down and start again so I’ll just say that I think this is an excellent idea and I fully support it.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Wednesday 7 February. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.