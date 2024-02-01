A councillor under investigation for election fraud has instructed two firms of lawyers over alleged defamation.

Brighton and Hove News has received communications on behalf of Chandni Mistry by leading libel lawyers Mishcon de Reya and a local firm of lawyers in the last seven days.

Both objected to not being given enough time to respond to requests for comment.

Cllr Mistry and her mother and fellow councillor Bharti Gajjar have failed to respond to repeated requests for comment on a series of stories we have published about them since October last year.

On Friday evening, shortly after we published a story about charges the pair are facing in India, alongside Cllr Mistry’s brother Brijesh Gajjar, an associate at Mishcon de Reya called us saying she had been instructed to object to the short timescale given for a right of reply.

After we detailed the many and varied attempts this publication has made to contact Cllr Mistry and her family, and how our numbers have been blocked, the call ended. Mishcon de Reya told us yesterday is it not instructed by Cllr Mistry.

On Tuesday evening, Hove firm Britton and Time emailed us to say it understood we were planning on publishing three stories on 31 January, with the intention of embarrassing Cllr Mistry before today’s full council meeting.

The unsigned letter, emailed by a client care executive, demanded to see those stories and said a response would be given on 6 February. No clue was given as to what the stories were about.



At the time the letter was sent, Brighton and Hove News itself was not intending to publish any stories about Cllr Mistry – although the local democracy reporter Sarah Booker-Lewis whose stories can be used by all participating local media was working on one story about auto-responses set up on their official council emails.

In a reply sent first thing yesterday, we said we would now be writing a story about both legal approaches, and gave a deadline of midday today for any response.

We also re-sent an email sent to both councillors by Sarah last week about the auto-response story, giving a deadline of midday yesterday. This story has not yet been published.

In a subsequent email sent yesterday at 12.19pm, solicitor Alex Harrison said: “We understand that you intend to publish three articles about our client, Chandni Mistry and Councillor Gajjar by midday today.

“Your arbitrary deadline for a response is wholly unreasonable. Our client and Councillor Gajjar have protected characteristics and, therefore clearly require more time to read, process and then articulate a response and replies.

“As such, we reaffirm that the deadline which you have set is entirely unrealistic.

“As set out in our letter dated 30 January, we are instructed to provide a substantive response.

“However, this will be within the time frame as set out in our previous letter referred to above, on or before 6 February, 2024.”

When Brighton and Hove News queried what the protected characteristics were that meant the councillors required seven days to respond, Mr Harrison said he had been instructed not to divulge that information.

Both councillors are or have recently been medical students, Cllr Mistry at Lancaster University and Cllr Gajjar at the University of Brighton. Cllr Mistry also wrote in the November issue of The Brightonian that she had taken her A-levels early.

Brighton and Hove News also asked what the subject of the three articles that Cllr Mistry believed we were intending to publish were. We have yet to receive a response to that question. A hard copy of the letter giving a deadline of yesterday to supply the stories was delivered by post today.

Today’s full council meeting begins at 4.30pm and will be webcast here.

Cllrs Gajjar and Mistry must turn up to at least one full council meeting before April 18 to avoid falling foul of the requirement that councillors must attend at least one meeting every six months. If they fail to do this, their seat is automatically vacated.

Including today’s meeting, there are four full council meetings in the calendar before that date.