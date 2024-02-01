A dog which bit a nine-year-old girl leaving her with permanent facial scarring will not be put down or muzzled, a court ruled this week.

Hector, an eleven-stone caucasian shepherd, bit the girl in the garden of the Long Man of Wilmington Pub during a family day last May, landing his owner Matthew Reah, 56, in the dock facing dangerous dog charges.

Yesterday, Brighton Magistrates Court was told some witnesses told police the girl had simply stroked the dog but others said she had jumped on his back and pulled his ears.

Defence documents seen by the court included a witness statement from Mark Irving, a friend of Reah’s son, who said he had seen the girl do this.

After hearing it would make little difference to the sentence, the bench said it would accept the basis of Reah’s guilty plea, which was that she had jumped on Hector and pulled his ears.

At that point the court, which had several other cases to hear, had already lost more than an hour’s time because its prosecutor had been pulled into another courtroom after a colleague didn’t turn up.

The girl’s parents, who were sat at the back of the courtroom, later told Brighton and Hove News their daughter had not climbed on the dog or pulled its ears.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the girl’s mother said she has been left with scars to her chin and lip which will probably never fade.

She said she had had to eat nothing but soft cold food for a week, drink through a straw for two more weeks after that, and was taking Calpol every day for two months.

She had been anxious to return to school because people would ask about what happened and she’d have to relive the incident again and again

She said: “Teachers saw a change in her and she was a lot more withdrawn.

“Her attitude to dogs has drastically changed. She has always loved animals, particularly dogs and she’s now extremely fearful of them.

“When we have been walking down the road and she sees a dog, she will move far away from it and keep her eye on it.

“When she visits her grandparents, the dogs have to be put in a separate room.”

Prosecuting, Jon Korani said the Crown was not asking for a destruction order after both a police dog expert and an independent dog expert commissioned by the defence said the dog was not a danger to the wider public.

But they asked for a contingent destruction order, which would require Hector to be muzzled when anywhere a child was likely to come into close contact with him.

The defence’s expert, Helen Howell, was called. She said: “I consider Hector is a really well rounded dog and he behaved in a way that every other dog would in that situation.

“If I suggest that he needed to wear a muzzle in public, I would effectively be saying al dogs need to be muzzled in public.”

She added: “Since the incident in question, there have been no other incidents that I’m aware of.”

The court was not told about a report made to police in July last year, before Ms Howell’s report was written, in which Hector was said to have broken out of Mr Reah’s mother’s garden in Warmdene Avenue and attacked a passer-by and his dog.

Sussex Police said the investigation was later dropped because of a lack of support from the victim.

Ms Howell said the most likely explanation was that Hector’s ears were already painful, and he reacted to the girl pulling them.

She said: “This incident could happen to anybody. You don’t always know that our dogs are suffering from pain because they can’t tell us. It could happen to any dog.”

Defending, Samuel March asked her if a warning jacket or bandana would be as restrictive to Hector as a muzzle. She said: “That wouldn’t be invasive at all. I am sure Hector would be bothered at all.”

Cross examining, Mr Korani said: “If the defence are putting a warning jacket forward as a genuine suggestion, there must be a risk, and if there’s a risk then it’s appropriate for the court to [order a muzzle].”

The court heard Reah has two previous convictions, one from more than 30 years ago and the other a public order offence from 2016. This was from when he shouted racist and misogynistic abuse at a traffic warden in Preston Park Avenue.

In mitigation, Mr March said: “My client is a self-employed builder. There have been some extremely negative press articles about him which have led to threats and comments such as ‘put the owner down’.

“It’s had a significant effect with his business and with his neighbours. Both he and his mother are selling their houses and are jointly downsizing to a house outside the area where he is going to start his business afresh.”

Sentencing, the bench said: “Both experts agree the dog doesn’t have a history of this sort of thing.

“But there was significant harm and it was quite nasty for the girl involved nd it’s taken her weeks and months to recover from that.

“We have listened to various arguments and we feel that the middle ground option of wearing a Do Not Pet collar is going to be the most appropriate way to deal with a dog which both sides are saying doesn’t present a danger to the public, generally speaking.”

Reah, of Braybon Avenue, was given a 12-month community order, with a requirement to undertake 60 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and £400 in compensation to the girl.

Hector will have to wear some kind of jacket or collar with words to the effect of “do not touch” clearly written on it at all times when he’s in public for five years – except when he’s in a private vehicle.