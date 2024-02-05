A convicted paedophile has been jailed for six months for lying on his CV.

Nathan Virgo, 44, spent much of his time over the last two or three years in prison for a range of offences, including possessing both child and extreme animal porn, failing to comply with a sexual harm prevention order and for crashing his BMW while stoned.

After he left prison for the drug driving in October last year, he applied for a job at Higgidy in Shoreham.

But instead of coming clean about his record, he said he’d been self-employed from 2021 to 2023. He also wrote no in the box asking him to state if he had any previous convictions.

Last week, he was given six months in prison after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation.

Presiding magistrate Ms J Dowson made no order for costs as by the time of his court appearance, he was already in prison again for breaching his sexual harm prevention order once more.

She said only immediate custody was suitable, as the offence was deliberate and committed on licence, and because of his many previous convictions.



A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Criminal records checks are in place to enable prospective employers to have confidence in candidates they are recruiting.

“The checks ensure the security of their own workforce and the public they interact with.

“Sussex Police works with partner agencies ensure that those with existing court orders are not able to breach them and put the public at risk.

“In this case, Nathan Virgo, of Coleridge Crescent, Worthing, was convicted for fraud by false representation at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 29.

“He failed to disclose his previous convictions to a prospective employer.

“The court was told that Virgo had claimed he was self-employed between 2021 and 2023, when in fact he had been in prison.

“In an employment starter pack, when asked if he had any previous convictions he wrote ‘no’, despite having previous convictions.”