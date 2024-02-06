The Rottingdean roots of the hit board game Cluedo could be celebrated with a new heritage plinth under new plans.

The former Tudor Close Hotel on Dean Court Road played host to murder mystery games in the 20th century which later developed into the popular game Cluedo in 1949.

The mock-Tudor style of buildings, popular in Saltdean in the 1930s, and the second world war history of the area are also featured on an informative board detailing the heritage of the area.

Rottingdean Heritage has applied to erect the information board, which would be less than one metre in height, on a plinth near St Margaret’s Church.

The text planned for the board says: “You may be amused to know that when Waddington’s first introduced the popular board game Cluedo in 1949 it was originally called Murder at Tudor Close.

“Travelling entertainers Anthony and Elva Pratt hosted their murder mystery games at the hotel, which were played out by guests and local actors.

“Called Murder at Tudor Close they later took it to Waddington’s games, who marketed it as Cluedo.”

The two travelling entertainers were inspired by the hotel’s rooms after staying in the grade two listed building and came up with the concept of the game.

Originally a small 1920’s development of seven cottages by Charles Neville, the hotel reverted to individual houses after it closed.

In a public comment on the plans, Councillor Jacob Allen said: “I am glad to support this application. I support the proposal to establish a new heritage information board at Tudor Close with interesting information set out on an accessible and attractive design.”

You can read the full plans on the council’s planning portal under reference BH2024/00112.