A Brighton pub’s plans for a new roof terrace have been approved by councillors.

The Hare and Hound, at Preston Circus, has been granted planning permission for the proposed roof terrace by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee.

In the planning application, Indigo Leisure director Chris Bloomfield said: “It will enhance the customer offer and future viability of the popular public house through the provision of an inviting outdoor seating area.

“The considered design respects the attractive architectural detailing of the public house building and will preserve the street scene.

“The amenity of nearby residents will not be adversely impacted through any noise transference or overlooking.”

Brighton Access for Disabled Groups Everywhere (BADGE) objected to the application because there was no disabled access to the terrace and just one disabled toilet in the pub.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey asked how significant this issue was in planning terms.

Planning manager Jane Moseley said that the pub company was challenged on the access issue which was why it had taken since September to reach the committee.

She said: “If it started from scratch, we would require disabled access to the roof terrace, as we did belatedly for Rockwater.

“For this existing building, we’ve accepted that it would be impossible – or not viable – to provide. That’s why we’ve pushed them to provide better access at ground level.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that the council could ask for a lift because even some able-bodied people struggled to get upstairs.

Labour councillor Joy Robinson was also concerned about access for disabled people upstairs and the minimal number of disabled toilets.

Councillor Robinson said: “I don’t really see the point of this. It’s an enclosed roof terrace with the dummy roofing. It’s really for them to gain capacity.”

At Hove Town Hall on Wednesday (7 February), the committee approved the plans by seven votes to one.