A councillor said that he felt there was a “proverbial gun to his head” when approving a planning application for a shared house.

The application, from student housing company Rivers Birtwell, is to convert 30 Bodiam Avenue, in Bevendean, into a six-bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation).

Members of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee were advised by council officials to grant planning permission because the application complied with planning law and policy.

No other houses within 50 metres have been registered as a licensed HMO and fewer than 6 per cent in the wider neighbourhood were counted as an official shared house.

Neighbours sent 24 objections, as did Labour councillor Jacob Taylor who represents Moulsecoomb and Bevendean ward.

Fellow Labour councillor Amanda Evans, who also represents the ward, addressed the Planning Committee to object to the application “in the strongest terms”.

She was speaking on behalf of residents and her two ward colleagues when the scheme went before the committee at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Wednesday 7 February).

Councillor Evans said that during the campaign for the local elections last May, she knocked on many doors and was certain that there were more shared houses in the area than were formally licensed.

She said: “The community’s view on the impact on amenities from parking, noise, waste disposal, GP services, right through to very serious concerns about the lack of family accommodation being the leading cause of the alarming drop in school numbers at the nearby primary school, is clearly very different indeed from non-resident officers.

“I know we have housing targets in the city and these are expressed in numbers but not all housing units are equal.

“And residents all over Bevendean feel very strongly their community is collapsing under the intolerable strain from the failure to stem the tide of official and unofficial HMOs that are changing and damaging their formerly cohesive communities beyond repair.”

Rivers Birtwell’s agent, Paul Joyce, from Lewis and Co Planning, said that the application complied with the council’s planning policies.

Mr Joyce said: “We appreciate the need for family homes but there is also a clear need for HMOs to come into the local housing stock.

“Shared houses play a key role in local housing supply by providing affordable and accessible housing to significant demographics including students, care workers and young professionals.”

Mr Joynce said that there was no concentration of HMOs in the area which made it a suitable location.

Labour councillor Tobias Sheard said that people in the area, including his ward, Coldean and Stanmer, felt “inundated” by shared housing with one purpose – to “pack students in like sardines” for profit.

Councillor Sheard said: “It’s a dire state we’re in for this to be something we have to look at to house the young people of our city.

“Unfortunately, it’s a corner we’re backed into with the proverbial gun against our heads.”

Fellow Labour councillor Paul Nann questioned the accuracy of the council’s HMO data, considering the ward councillors and residents were aware of more shared houses in the area.

He was told that the planning department only counted registered HMOs.

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that she had come across unregistered shared houses when canvassing.

Councillor Shanks, who voted against the application, said: “When you’re knocking on doors, as we did during the elections recently, you often find there are more people registered to vote but the house is not registered as an HMO with the council.”

She was told that data protection laws prevented the planning department from interrogating the electoral register to find unlicensed shared houses.

Any enforcement action would take place after an unlicensed HMO was reported to the council.

The committee granted the application by eight votes to one.