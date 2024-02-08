Job cuts could put key transport projects at risk, according to Steve Davis, the Green opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council.

More than 20 posts could be axed from the council’s transport team as part of a savings drive expected to cut spending by almost £1 million.

Budget papers propose “deleting” the full-time equivalent of 20.6 transport posts to save £978,000.

The proposals are part of sweeping job cuts across all parts of the council – some from unfilled vacancies as well as dozens of redundancies. The cuts are intended to save £23.7 million.

But with several projects in the pipeline or under way, Councillor Davis spelt out his concerns when the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee met at Hove Town Hall on Tuesday (6 February).

He said: “I say this with no joy. It’s shocking that the budget proposals have got 20 officers from the transport team that could potentially be going.

“Genuinely, how does this administration feel it’s going to cover massive transport policies going ahead with the loss of so many officers?”

Projects in the Local Transport Plan capital programme include Valley Gardens phase 3, the A23 and A259 active travel schemes and the Western Road revamp where work is due to end in May.

The council also plans to create “red routes” along London Road, Preston Road and Lewes Road to tackle high levels of pollution.

Councillor Davis spoke out as the committee discussed strategic risks. According to an annual update, the transport capital programme was on track.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, who chairs the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, said that the financial position was “very challenging”, adding: “We’re taking this very seriously. We will not go bankrupt.”

Councillor Muten said: “We have taken action early in the administration to navigate to the point where we can say we are balancing the books and, yes, it has meant some tough decisions. We’re putting those forward in the budget.”

The council’s assistant director for transport Mark Prior said that it was hoped that the job losses could be achieved through vacancies rather than redundancies.

Budget papers listed some of the vacant posts due to be “deleted”

a transport and highways development manager, saving £70,000

a transport monitoring and research officer, saving £47,000

two vacant posts – a highways enforcement officer and highways inspector, saving £86,000

The council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee is due to discuss the budget proposals at Hove Town Hall on Thursday 8 February from 4pm.

And the annual “budget council” meeting is due to start at 4.30pm on Thursday 22 February.

Both meetings are scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.