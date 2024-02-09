A shoplifter who stole from Brighton stores on a daily basis despite being banned from going into any of them has been jailed.

Darryl Swan, 35, was given a criminal behaviour order in May last year, forbidding him from going into any shops in the centre of Brighton.

But despite this, he repeatedly breached it, with shop staff telling police he stole from them every day.

Prosecuting at Chichester Crown Court yesterday, Rachel Beckett said: “The defendant is well known in the shops in Brighton centre. One member of staff said he is in here every day.”

The spate of thefts and breaches of the order he was before the court charged with this week all happened in Brighton and Hove between 27 November and 21 December last year.

He stole from Waitrose in Western Road, Blatchington Road and Church Road Co-Ops, and Holland and Barratt in North Street, and entered Waterstones in North Street.

On 19 December, he spat at Fraser Cannings, a member of staff at Waitrose, as he escorted him out of the store.

Defending, Josie Sonessa said although her client had a long criminal record, there had been a ten-year period when he had managed to sort his life out and not offend, before being drawn back into using class A drugs.

She said: “He is terribly sorry – he did not mean to spit at the victim. This is not how he would normally respond.

“This is not someone who habitually seeks to assault those who detain him.

“He is someone who is susceptible to being exploited in many respects.

Sentencing, Judge Stuart Trimmer said: “I have not reached the point where I can say if I relase you, you won’t do the same thing again.

“I would much prefer to do something else. Although I could take a risk on you and release you, you would be back again in short order.”

Swann, who until his arrest in December was living in a hostel in Oriental Place, was given 12 months in prison.