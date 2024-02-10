Firefighters were called out after a bin lorry caught fire last night (Friday 9 February) at Brighton and Hove City Council’s Cityclean depot.

Two crews from Preston Circus were sent to the depot, in Hollingdean, shortly after 8.30pm by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service said that there were no reports of casualties as a result of the short-lived incident.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.

Over the past few years, a number of bin lorry fires have been caused by lithium batteries in electronic devices such as mobile phones.

And last October a fire broke out in a block of flats which was believed to have been caused by an ebike battery, leaving 17 people temporarily without somewhere to live.

In Hollingdean, many of the bin depot’s neighbours remember the significant fire there in August 2019.

Last summer, after another bin lorry fire, the council said: “We’re calling on residents to dispose of batteries responsibly.

“Many household electrical items, including vapes, game consoles and mobile phones, contain a hidden lithium battery that can be extremely dangerous when thrown away.

“Batteries placed in litter bins around the city, household waste or recycling can explode and cause a fire.

“Businesses looking to recycle batteries should use a private business waste disposal company.

“This issue has caused numerous fires in trucks and waste facilities in Brighton and Hove and around the UK.

“Last week, there was a fire in one of our collection vehicles caused by a lithium battery from an escooter.

“In 2022, a fire caused £62,000 worth of damage to a collection vehicle and kept it off the road for several months, causing significant service disruption.

“Please don’t bin old, unwanted or dead batteries and always recycle them at a dedicated battery recycling point.”