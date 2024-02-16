‘VARIOUS ARTISTS – ‘HASTINGS FAT TUESDAY’, HASTINGS 13.2.24

The ‘Hastings Fat Tuesday’ music festival is a renowned annual multi-venue event that takes place over five days in Hastings and St Leonards-on-Sea, with a brilliantly diverse programme of events and incredible artists. This year’s event ran from 9th to 13th February. Most events were free entry subject to capacity, so our team picked a half dozen choice acts and headed on down the front to see what they had to offer. The acts we caught are listed below:

Tuesday 13th February:

Creature Creature – 8.00pm The Carlisle

Noah And The Loners – 8:30pm The Carlisle

Dubinski – 9:00pm The Carlisle

Office for Personal Development – 9:30pm Porters

Woon – 10:00 The Carlisle

Nomad Shakes – 10:30 The Carlisle

The weather on the seafront is hardly conducive to revelry, with squally gusts of wind propelling damp waves of drizzly rain, but it’s cosy in The Carlisle, which is filling up nicely as we approach the 8pm start time. The famous rock pub has recently upgraded its PA and lighting, and is as good a spot as any to catch some highlights of the Fat Tuesday tour.

CREATURE CREATURE – 8:00pm The Carlisle

First on are Brighton’s Creature Creature, a five-piece playing richly textured modern rock with commendable energy and intensity. Vocalist Scully, whose looks and mannerisms remind me slightly of Richard Jobson from the Skids, is straight into the crowd during the first number. Always an animated frontman on the previous occasions I’ve caught the band, he seems to have found another gear to shift up to. Bassist Dave and drummer Matt provide a seismic foundation punctuated with tasty fills and stabs, whilst Seb expands the sound with swirling keyboards. Guitarist Zeus alternates crunching rhythm with all-out rock shredding, and the overall effect, bolstered by plenty of chanted vocals, is particularly satisfying. The band has an EP due out in May, and I’m rather taken with new number ‘Sucker For A Tragedy’, which somehow manages to be vibey and urgent at the same time. ‘The Early Days’, from 2022 album ‘Two Finger Tantrum’, bounces along nicely with a nod to the band’s previous folk-punk incarnation, but best of all is current single ‘The Noise’, the recorded version of which includes a guest appearance by Billy Lunn of The Subways, no less. It’s a magnificent piece, a snarling vocal over a backing of soaring pomp rock, delivered at breakneck pace with punky energy, and it’s a fine conclusion to an impressive set.

www.musicglue.com/creaturecreatureuk

NOAH AND THE LONERS – 8:30pm The Carlisle

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. Noah And The Loners are clearly still enjoying the first flush of youth, but their burgeoning reputation makes them a must-see act at this festival. Rightly so, as opener ‘Teenage Tragedy’ sets out their position firmly within the tradition of classic punk rock: high velocity catchy tunes with big chanted choruses and socially aware lyrics that have points to make. The house bass amp cuts out, which is not an ideal start, but bassist Amber remains cool and unfazed and the venue’s tech crew have a replacement on stage and plugged up in moments. “If you’re not a feminist, you’re doing it wrong,” instructs vocalist Noah, introducing ‘Lame Mate’, a new number built on a motif of tumbling chords from guitarist Joseph. The drummer, also called Noah, is getting busy with furious rolls and nifty stops, and everyone is chipping in with the gloriously infectious backing vocals. ‘Just Kids’ is propelled along at speed by insistent floor tom, whilst ‘You Make Me (Fall Apart)’ stands out with a relatively atmospheric post-punk intro, the scudding kick drum and skittering rimshots soon giving way to an accelerating crescendo of screamed backing vocals delivered by each player in turn. ‘Gravity’ also features a relatively reflective start, with vocalist Noah adding some extra guitar. ‘Protest Anger’ is an instant classic, driven by urgently thumping toms and insistent riffing, its “Talk to me!” hook driven home by piercing stabs and bubbling bass. Current single, ‘Crash Landing’ tops off a blistering set, and underlines why Noah And The Loners most definitely are the ones to watch.

noahandtheloners.com

DUBINSKI – 9:00pm The Carlisle

Dubinski are an Edinburgh-based four-piece, so they’ve clearly come a long way to be part of this festival. I’m glad they did, because I like their angular art-pop sound straight away. Apparently, they are four brothers, although they sport a disparate variety of looks and hairstyles. Most immediately striking is lead vocalist and guitarist Eugene, whose shaven head emphasises his wildly staring eyes. He is a mesmeric focal point for the band, who romp through opener ‘Gotta Get Outta This Place’ with playful joy. Moustachioed bassist Donal and frilly-shirted lead guitarist Fergus provide an irresistibly staccato vocal backing, whilst drummer Eoin keeps up an insistent beat. ‘Hole In The Head’ features trebly stabs of guitar that remind me of early XTC, and there’s a tiny hint of Andy Partridge in Eugene’s vocal delivery. ‘Fall Right In The Grave’ is introduced as being “about death and sh*t”, its witty lyric underpinned by a lilting rhythm of tumbling toms and “bah bah” backing vocals. Just as I think I’ve got the general idea, Eugene whips out a saxophone and the whole sound gets jazzy and even more angular. The band’s second album is due for release in the autumn, and I for one will be very keen to hear it.

www.dubinskimusic.com

OFFICE FOR PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT – 9:30pm Porters

Tempting as it is to just stay in one venue, I decide to make a brisk foray into Hastings Old Town to see what’s happening there. I’ve had too many motivational sessions with Office for Personal Development to resist an opportunity to catch them again, so I manage to squeeze into the packed crowd at Porters Wine Bar for their 9:30pm set. Not so much a band as a total concept, OPD are a mysterious entity cloaked in a business aesthetic of grey double-breasted suits and ties that match their green corporate livery. The Director (Trevor Deeble) is the master of ceremonies, taking lead vocals on the gloriously retro synth pop numbers that provide a vehicle for his motivational exhortations. Head of IT, Del Querns, and Goals Liaison Officer Jenna Love, share a trestle table with a pot plant for their workstations of tiny keyboards and a laptop. Doubtless constrained by the necessarily quick turnarounds between sets, tonight’s presentations are being completed without the usual in-ear monitors, though I don’t notice any significant difference in output as a result. The crowd are well up for joining in with the concept, having been softened up by the relentless positivity of ‘You Are In Control’ and ‘Everything Is Going To Be OK’. The latest single ‘Doing Is Thinking’, currently picking up some national radio play, is a particular highlight, accompanied by funky electric guitar from The Director. The packed crowd are punching the air and clapping along in an ecstatic delirium. I am particularly taken with ‘Risk To Benefit’, a lyrical parable of nothing ventured, nothing gained. Whilst being the most unfit and least competitive person imaginable, I nonetheless thrill to The Director’s tale of besting a fellow runner whilst exercising. I suspect my programming is almost complete.

www.opd.org.uk

WOON – 10:00pm The Carlisle

It’s getting to that time of the evening where it’s best to pick a venue and get in while you still can. I hotfoot it back to The Carlisle on the seafront in time to catch most of Woon’s set. They’re a four-piece with two guitars, bass and drums, formed last year. I recognise bassist Alfie, who was formerly in local indie band Blabbermouth, whilst drummer Elliott is familiar to me from Bexhill trio Big Reference. Harrison is on lead vocals and guitar, and Dudley provides additional guitar. It’s a big grungy sound, powerfully delivered. ‘Pet Names’, a previous single, has a distinctive figure of effects-laden guitar that chimes with the vocal. Its insouciant feel suggests the sort of slacker-rock that was around in the 1990s. Current release ‘Mourning Routine’ picks up the pace rather, with sections of trilling falsetto vocal. Harrison informs us there’s a new EP out on 23rd February and that they’ll be playing an in-store at Tough Love Records in St Leonards the following day to promote it. ‘Play Nice’, which I presume will be included, is built around a languid progression of massively clanging chords. Final number ‘Pavement Shaman’ has an absolutely delightful hook of “oooh” vocals dancing over descending arpeggios. There’s a big clattering playout, with Elliott getting busy around the kit while Alfie throws cool shapes with his bass. I can’t find much about Woon online, but they are definitely a band worthy of further investigation.

open.spotify.com

NOMAD SHAKES – 10:30pm The Carlisle

By coincidence, Blabbermouth’s former vocalist Max Williams is fronting the final act in The Carlisle tonight, Nomad Shakes. Two guitars, bass and drums is again the format, indie rock is the genre, and I’m familiar enough with the band’s material to be really looking forward to their set. I’m entranced from the get-go as they open with ‘Forgive Me’ from the recent ‘I Wanna Feel This Way Forever’ EP. The stabbed rhythm alternates between Max’s and Matt’s guitars, and the descending/ascending chord pattern stirs nostalgic memories of rushing out to buy ‘Clash City Rockers’ back in 1978. Joe on bass lays down a steady chug to underpin the verses, whilst the soaring chorus is given additional emphasis with stops and pushes. A particularly effective false ending ushers in a manic playout, highlighted with squealing lead and drummer George vigorously thundering around the toms. It’s a great start. Tasty riffing opens ‘Mundane Monday’, from the same EP, which progresses through interesting rhythmic variations accompanied by occasional flurries of skittering hi-hat and shimmering tremolo guitar. The ludicrously catchy riff of ‘Unapologetic’ vies for attention with the soaring lead vocal, whilst the rhythm section lock in tight and really get to work. Max has a certain star quality, like a punky variant of Marc Bolan, and he’s really putting in some effort into the lively vocal of ‘Not Quite Me’, his face glistening with the sweat of honest toil. Debut single ‘Just Do It Again’ gets an outing, with the sampled vocal motif apparently residing in George’s trigger pad. Being the last act of the night, there’s scope for extending the set slightly, and we get the big build of ‘No Shame’ followed by the stompingly heavy riffage of ‘Morals’ to round off an excellent set and a most enjoyable Fat Tuesday Tour.

www.nomadshakes.co.uk

The full list of music artists that took part can be found HERE. The full list of venues who participated in ‘Hastings Fat Tuesday’ can be found HERE.

hastingsfattuesday.co.uk