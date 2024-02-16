A venue’s failure to provide Sussex Police with security camera footage promptly after an incident fell short of what councillors expected from a licence holder.

And when the venue owner, Emad Abdolkhani, sought to extend the area covered by a drinks licence – at Persia, the restaurant in Church Road, Hove – they turned down his application.

The decision followed a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel hearing at which the police set out their concerns, with some neighbours also objecting to expanding the business.

Mr Abdolkhani, 34, wants to be able to serve customers on the first floor as well as the ground floor so that he can seat up to 30 more people at a time.

But neighbours complained about noise and the police set out a series of concerns – with evidence given behind closed doors about a live investigation.

In the secret session, Mr Abdolkhani’s solicitor, Nicholas Perkins, said that the incident referred to by the police was not the fault of the licence holder and was “not that serious”.

In a decision letter to Mr Abdolkhani, the council said: “There were concerns about the lack of co-operation in providing CCTV after a serious incident within the premises.

“The police did not have confidence in the licence holder and, although they were unable to provide more information in respect of one of their concerns, invited the panel to refuse the application.

“The applicant’s legal representative (said) the premises were well run and, in his view, there was no evidence to suggest there would be a negative impact on the licensing objectives if the application were granted.

“He urged the panel not to take account of the police submission regarding an investigation as no information was provided about this and thus no evidence to substantiate it.

“The previous drugs issue at the premises was resolved now. The CCTV issue was ultimately resolved too and the incident mentioned was not the fault of the licence holder and not that serious.

“The panel has given careful consideration to this application. We can attach limited weight to the police concerns raised in their confidential representation due to their inability to provide more information.

“However, the panel is concerned about the incident which occurred leading to the request for CCTV.

“This incident was dismissed by the representative on behalf of the applicant and the panel is concerned that such a dismissive attitude is not one consistent with the duty of the licence holder to uphold the licensing objectives of prevention of crime and disorder and public safety.

“The request from the police for the CCTV, which although eventually provided, was met with resistance and a lack of co-operation.

“And the attitude of the licence holder to ensure this was provided in a timely fashion was not that of a responsible licence holder who should be concerned with public safety and the prevention of crime and disorder.

“The premises had a history of drugs issues and other breaches of conditions which, though largely resolved now, still gave the panel cause for concern.

“Overall, the panel considers that the applicant has shown a lack of regard for the importance of the licensing objectives and conditions as evidenced by the CCTV dealings and attitude towards the incident.

“Given these concerns and the evident police resistance, the panel cannot be confident that the licensing objectives would be promoted by granting this increase in the licensed area of the premises.

“In all the circumstances, therefore, the panel considers that it is appropriate for the promotion of the licensing objectives to refuse the variation application.”

Persia can continue to serve alcoholic drinks on the ground floor from 11am to 10.30pm from Monday to Saturday and from 11am to 10pm on Sundays, with the premises closing 30 minutes later.

The panel, sitting on Tuesday 30 January, was told that Mr Abdolkhani, the owner, was also the designated premises supervisor, with responsibility for alcohol sales.

He is currently banned from being a company director until August 2027 and resigned as a director of Persia in August 2021.

The application was dealt with by a licensing panel made up of three councillors – Julie Cattell, Joy Robinson and Tobias Sheard.

Mr Abdolkhani can appeal against the council’s decision.