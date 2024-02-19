High street homewares retailer Dunelm is set to open a new store in Brighton this May.

The new store at Brighton Retail Park, Carden Avenue, will create 35 new jobs including five management positions.

The store in Hollingbury will stock products such as bedding, kitchenware and haberdashery, alongside made to measure departments featuring curtains and blinds.

Customers will also be able to recycle unwanted textile products in a textile takeback fixture in-store, which will help avoid materials going to landfill.

Daniel Bennett, regional manager at Brighton Dunelm, added: “We’re very excited to be opening our new Dunelm Brighton store.

“We will be recruiting colleagues to join our team over the coming weeks which will be advertised via the Dunelm Careers website.

“We will then be working hard over the next couple of months to get everything set up and ready to welcome the local community into our amazing new home!”

The Brighton store will also be looking for a local cause to partner up with, which Dunelm says is part of its ongoing commitment to support communities.