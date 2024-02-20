Dozens of pictures of acting stars who graced the boards of Brighton’s Theatre Royal have gone missing from the bar next door.

The Colonnade Bar in New Road closed last June after Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) took back the lease from Golden Lion Group.

It reopened in December – but returning customers noticed the pictures, which used to hang on the back wall and above the bar – were not there.

ATG says the pictures had gone when they took back possession of the pub.

When asked what happened to them, David Day, who owns the Golden Lion Group, told Brighton and Hove News: “Go f*** yourself darling.”

A spokesperson for ATG said: “The particular photos in question were removed before the pub was handed back to the theatre in June 2023.

“In general though, photos and memorabilia that reflect the pub’s history will continue to be a part of the décor going forward.”

When ATG took back the Colonnade Bar, ATG had had the lease on it for 35 years.

The pictures included stars of yesteryear including Carmen Silvera, George Cole, Lionel Blair, Judy Garland, Penelope Keith, Kate O’Mara, Diana Dors, Barbara Windsor, Bernard Cribbins and Laurence Olivier.

It’s not clear who owned them.

ATG has started putting new signed cast pictures on the wall to replace them, including the cast of its recent productions of Oliver! and And Then There Were None.

Mr Day, whose other pubs include Libation, Hove Place, The Cricketers, The Plough, Ladies Mile and The Longman, asked how old the reporter was and demanded someone come and see him in person.

When told this would not be possible, he said: “You can put down what you want. Your story does not mean a thing to me.

“Go f*** yourself darling.”

When ATG first told Golden Lion Group it was intending to take back the lease, the bar’s Facebook page announced the bar was closing.

However, ATG said the only changes to the interior it wanted to make would be putting in a new door leading directly into the theatre, removing a dropped ceiling and possibly changing the carpet.

The bar closed for about six months while the theatre itself was also being renovated.