An allegedly unregistered car has been left parked half on the pavement in a narrow Brighton street with a succession of parking tickets discarded near by.

People living in Bloomsbury Place have been reported the car for the past month for blocking the way for pedestrians and making it hard for other vehicles to pass.

Robert Brown, who lives in the area and stood for election for the Liberal Democrat in Kemptown ward, has taken up the case.

He said that the vehicle’s number plate was not registered with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

Mr Brown said that he had been in regular contact with Brighton and Hove City Council’s parking enforcement team after speaking with people in the area about the rogue vehicle.

The street is patrolled regularly and, he said, the car has been ticketed daily but neighbours have found the parking fine notices discarded on the pavement.

Mr Brown said: “It’s busy enough for those who live in Bloomsbury Place due to the links from the hospital and St George’s Road to the seafront, without the additional issues of cars parking on the pavements blocking residents and visitors from safely going about their business.

“Brighton and Hove City Council are wanting to ensure pavement parking is an enforceable act yet when you have the local authorities, DVLA and the police all passing the buck or doing nothing, residents are the ones who suffer.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, who chairs the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, said that he was sorry to hear how residents were being inconvenienced by the driver’s persistent illegal parking.

He said: “It is a real shame that this individual is choosing to commit offences using an unregistered vehicle. But this is not something the council has enforcement powers over.

“We have advised the residents that this must be taken up with Sussex Police and the DVLA if the problems in their street continue.

“Our enforcement team hands out penalty charge notices to vehicles that are parked in contravention of local parking rules.

“We would have no legal basis for taking into account possible issues around vehicle registration when doing so.

“We do everything within our legal powers to enforce payment of penalty charge notices.

“Vehicle registration issues are a matter for the DVLA and the police. Only they have the legal powers to pursue unregistered vehicles.

“Pavement parking impedes safe access by pedestrians and those with disabilities, and can cause damage to the pavement. It is inconsiderate and unacceptable.”

The DVLA said that on-road enforcement for unregistered vehicles was carried out by the police.

They said: “The police also have the power to issue a fixed penalty notice instead of prosecuting the vehicle owner through the courts.

“Fraudulent use of a vehicle registration number is an offence. A person guilty of such an offence is liable to a fine of up to £5,000 or imprisonment for a term of up to two years when convicted.”

Sussex Police said that the force was aware of one report of concern about a vehicle in the Kemp Town area and was working with partner agencies to review what action may be appropriate.