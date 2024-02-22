Brighton and Hove City Council has voted to put up council tax bills by 4.99 per cent from April.

The Brighton and Hove element of the average band D council tax bill will rise by £94.03 from £1,883.63 to £1,977.66.

The full amount for the average band D council tax bill for the Brighton and Hove area for 2024-25 will also include precepts from the Sussex police and crime commissioner and the East Sussex Fire Authority which have not yet been set.

The police and crime commissioner precept is to go up by £13 for a band D property – from £239.91 to £252.91.

And the East Sussex Fire Authority precept is rising by £3.12 or 2.99 per cent for a band D property – from £104.37 to £107.49.

In the current financial year, overall band D bills in Brighton and Hove were £2,227.91 – up £109.60 from £2,118.31. This was the equivalent of £185.66 a month or £42.84 a week.

From April, overall band D bills will go up £110.15 from £2,227.91 to £2,338.06 – or almost £194.84 a month or £44.96 a week.

And people in a few areas of Brighton, such as those in the Rottingdean parish, will receive a slightly higher bill.

Council tax funds about a fifth of overall council spending, with the rest coming from grants, business rates, fees, charges, commercial rents and other income streams.

The council tax rise was voted through as the council passed a £1.1 billion budget for the coming financial year.

Much of the government grant funding is ring-fenced, such as the dedicated schools grant.

In the coming weeks, members of policy committees will go through the capital spending programme, learning exactly which big projects will be funded in the year ahead.