A Brighton police officer is facing dismissal after being accused of taking a drunk female colleague to a hotel room.

PC Richard Hession will face a four-day misconduct hearing at Sussex Police HQ next week, charged with gross misconduct.

He is accused of kissing the woman, known as Officer A, on the neck when she hadn’t wanted him to or indicated he could.

He’s also accused of taking the same woman to a hotel room and booking the hotel room when she was heavily intoxicated.

The notice of the hearing says: “It is further alleged that the conduct of PC Hession, if proven, amounts to Gross Misconduct and is so serious as to justify dismissal.”