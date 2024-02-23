The star of hit Netflix show The Sandman was pictured in Pavilion Gardens when it closed for filming on Monday.

Jill Carlisle took the snap of Tom Sturridge in costume as Dream from the top of a bus.

The gardens were covered in fake snow and when night fell the Pavilion was lit with a bright white light.

“Sandman 2” filming at Brighton Pavilion including their giant fake moon! pic.twitter.com/xLq2uaspbM — Will Flockton (@wflockton) February 19, 2024

The series is based on a series of comics by Neil Gaiman. It’s thought the episode filmed in Pavilion Gardens could be based on Ramadan, Endless Nights or The Garden of Forking Ways.

Residents living in roads around the Pavilion and Old Steine were sent letters telling them the Pavilion Gardens would be closed on Monday, February 19.

The letters referred to the production as Essex 2 – code for The Sandman.

A spokeswoman for the Brighton and Hove Museums, which runs the Pavilion, said: “The Royal Pavilion and garden reopened today after the planned closure for filming which all went smoothly.”