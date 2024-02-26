Police found a mix of drugs when they carried out a firearms raid at an address in Portslade.
Officers arrested a man and seized drugs and cash, Sussex Police said.
The man is due to appear before the bench in a magistrates’ court just after Easter.
The force said: “A man has been charged with drug offences following a warrant in Portslade.
“Police executed a warrant under section 46 of the Firearms Act at an address in St Aubyns Road at around 11pm on Friday 23 February.
“Officers discovered class A and B drugs at the property as well as a large quantity of cash.
“Sean Bailey, 34, of St Aubyns Road, Portslade, was arrested and later charged with possession of class A and B drugs.
“He is due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 2 April.
“Witnesses and anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 959 of 23/02.”
