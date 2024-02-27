One of two councillors expelled from Labour over alleged election malpractice won a payout from the University of Brighton last year.

Bharti Gajjar has rejoined Brighton Medical School as a second year student after taking it to the High Court.

Cllr Gajjar and her daughter Chandni Mistry were thrown out of Labour last year over allegations Cllr Mistry had lied about where she lived on electoral papers. The matter is currently under police investigation.

Bharti started her first year at the University of Brighton in October 2018, repeating it in 2019.

A student who also started in 2019 said she subsequently left the course.

They said: “We were all very surprised to see her in our postbox running for Labour.”

Meanwhile, she lodged a judicial review against the University of Brighton, which runs the medical school with the University of Sussex, at the King’s Bench Division of the High Court.

The High Court confirmed to Brighton and Hove News the case, which had a reference number suggesting it was lodged in 2023, had been transferred to a county court.

Judicial reviews are typically brought against decisions made by public bodies, including universities. It is not clear which decision was being challenged, or on what grounds the case was brought.

This month, the University of Brighton said it had been settled.

In October 2023, Bharti, who by this time was Cllr Gajjar, again started attending Brighton Medical School, rejoining the second year.

Cllr Gajjar, via her lawyers at Bindmans Solicitors, said: “Like many people, I found intensive university studies during COVID challenging, especially when combined with other health issues.

“This was a private matter between me and my university, but I am glad that it has now been resolved by agreement.”

Cllr Mistry, via her lawyer Abbas Lakha KC, said: “Any suggestion of involvement in fraudulent activity is denied. The suggestion is untrue, unsubstantiated and offensive. Our client has worked hard for the benefit of the community both before and after her election.”

Meanwhile Cllr Gajjar and her son Brijesh and daughter and fellow councillor Chandni Mistry are due to appear at a court in India tomorrow charged with domestic violence, and specifically marriage fraud.

The allegations include claims that Brijesh falsely posed as a Cambridge graduate and qualified doctor before his marriage to an Indian national.

Both councillors have failed to turn up to any meetings since they were first suspended from Labour, save one full council meeting earlier this month which they left after an hour, and before the main business had commenced.

Cllr Mistry is studying medicine at Lancaster University, which features her in a picture on its medical school webpage.

After the councillors were first suspended by the Labour party, it came to light Cllr Gajjar had previously been sacked from British Gas for fraud, having taken a job at the University of Warwick while claiming to be caring for a relative.

She took British Gas to court claiming disability discrimination because of a variety of conditions – chronic back pain, low back pain, frozen shoulder, dizziness and diabetes.

In a preliminary hearing, a judge ruled: “I am satisfied that there is no reasonable prospect of the disability discrimination complaint getting off the ground. The claimant’s narrative as to what she is complaining about tends to shift from one moment to the next.”

The employment tribunal eventually ruled her dismissal was unfair because of technicality, but awarded no compensation on the basis her actions were “dishonest” and “grossly blameworthy conduct”