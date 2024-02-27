SON Estrella Galicia’s micro-festival heads on a day-out to Brighton to expand their series in the UK – a night of Live Music, Beer Culture, and Positive Impact via a beach clean-up + waste transformation will take place at The Prince Albert on 23rd March, with headline performances from Panic Shack and Plantoid.

Since 2009, SON Estrella Galicia has created events that offer a twist on the traditional concert experience in Spain, Brazil, Portugal and the US. They have since become well established in the London scene with 4 events in the past 18 months at Paper Dress Vintage in Hackney including high profile performances and attendees including Los Bitchos, Teleman, Dream Wife, Prima Queen, DEADLETTER and more.

Now, the micro-festival steps out of the capital for the first time, and heads to the Brighton seaside.

From its inception the family-owned independent beer brand has fostered community roots in Galicia – working with local farmers and suppliers, and giving visibility to the region and its people. This is replicated at their events across the world – working with local vendors, artists, and sustainability projects.

In an age where local venues have never been more important but face mounting barriers towards long-term sustainability, and their capacity to contribute towards environmental issues – the events SON Estrella Galicia put on demonstrate the power in partnerships between like-minded teams.

In this line, they will continue on their path of reducing environmental impact by collaborating with activist organisations Leave No Trace, WE Sustainability and the local Brighton community through a beach clean up. The aim of this is to raise awareness and inform people about the management and transformation of waste, through the creation of a mural in the Prince Albert Hall, combining art with the message of respect for the planet. The brand has been reusing the waste generated to make street furniture for its concerts.

It’s an approach which speaks to a generation of creatives and punters who are cognizant of the waste that can be associated with smaller events, music, and merchandising. The event has become a forum from which new ideas and discussions regarding sustainable processes in the wider scene sprout.

Panic Shack (Cardiff) headline the microfestival. Armed with brash, witty lyrics and killer hooks, the Welsh punk quintet crashed through the UK music scene with a tidal wave of ear-crunching noise. Immediately building up a reputation for their raw, unapologetic live shows and off-kilter songs, Panic Shack prove that DIY does it better. We have reviewed Panic Shack a number of times including a trio of gigs this time last year – Read about those concerts HERE.

Plantoid (Brighton) promise a set harnessing multiple subgenres at once. The local quartet concoct a sort of primordial soup, the molecules of which are built as much from progressive rock as they are jazz, fusion, folk, and even a bit of ‘70s hard rock for good measure. Their debut album ‘Terrapath’ came out via iconic label Bella Union earlier this year. We reviewed them as part of the ‘Lewes Psych Fest’ on 27th January – check out our review HERE.

DJ sets from Kike Louie, Lee Petryszyn and Henry WP will take place throughout the event.

In line with Estrella Galicia ́s efforts towards sustainability, the event will have interactive elements embodying the Reduce, Reuse and Recycle mantra.

Estrella Galicia’s beer experts will be providing an exclusive What Does Your Beer Sound Like? tasting workshop, showcasing the brand’s artisanal and multi-sensory approach to their craft.

Local vendors Carlito Burrito will be the gastronomic partners for the event, and there will be beer pairing recommendations for which these events have also become known.

Head of Global Music Sponsorship at Estrella Galicia said: “We are delighted to be growing the SON Estrella Galicia project in the UK, for the first time bringing our micro-festival to a progressive, arts-focused new city in Brighton. For this debut event at The Prince Albert we are very excited to be engaging with the local community and sharing our passion for music, beer, and positive impact via fantastic artists, beer tastings, and a beach clean-up and waste transformation.”

Tickets available HERE.

linktr.ee/panicshack

linktr.ee/plantoid