The would-be-goods are back with their elegant and evocative guitar pop and they will be showcasing songs from their recent release ‘The Night Life’ as well as favourites from their five critically acclaimed studio albums, when they play their (currently) only planned live concert date, which is to take place here in Brighton at The Prince Albert on the afternoon of Sunday 5th May. Grab your tickets HERE.

The would-be-goods are made up of Jessica Griffin, enigmatic star of 80s cult label él, at the helm, with guitarist Peter Momtchiloff (Talulah Gosh, Heavenly), Debbie Green, drummer and darling of the London nineties garage scene (Thee Headcoatees), and Andy Warren, legendary bassist of Adam and the Ants and The Monochrome Set.

The outfit have received a number of glowing reviews in the media and some of these are listed below:

* “Elegant and timeless guitar pop’” (Excellent Online)

* “Marvellous stuff.” (Caroline Sullivan, The Guardian)

* “The elegance of Jessica Griffin’s writing… romantic with a capital R, and tender to a T… pretty impressive stuff.” (In Love With These Times – Albums of the Year)

* “Catchy tunes delivered through Griffin’s gorgeous yet idiosyncratic singing voice… A perfect example of pop songcraft” (Erasing Clouds)

* “Wonderful, bittersweet, warm and intelligent pop songs” (Eardrums)

* “…smart words, lush baroque pop and stylish taste” (Chickfactor)

* “Would-be-goods pick up the mantle largely vacated by songwriters like Ray Davies and Morrissey… Griffin’s songwriting is recognizable for its deeply mysterious melodies… In short, you’d be hard pressed to find a better guitar-pop album released this year.” (Delusions of Adequacy)

* “The voice of Griffin is simply impossible to ignore. A+ or something.” (Verbicide Magazine).

Support for this 2pm start concert at The Prince Albert will come from Panic Pocket who are recognised for their cathartic musical storytelling about shaking off bad relationships, the life-changing nature of female-friendship and the perils of online dating, “delivered with a wry sense of humour and an undeniable charm” (For the Rabbits).

