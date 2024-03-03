Bristol City 3 Brighton and Hove Albion 7

Brighton and Hove Albion beat rock-bottom Bristol City 7-3 to move eight points clear of the Women’s Super League relegation spot.

Elisabeth Terland opened the scoring in the 20th minute and Pauline Bremer added another four minutes later to give the visitors a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

City made it on the scoresheet through Megan Connolly but Terland’s second of the day combined with Tatiana Pinto’s strike put Brighton 4-1 up.

Two goals in three minutes from Brooke Aspin and Amalie Thestrup brought Bristol City right back into the contest at Ashton Gate.

But any hopes of a sensational comeback were wiped out when Madison Haley struck in the 89th minute before Vicky Losada and Katie Robinson added further goals in stoppage time.