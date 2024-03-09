Brighton and Hove Albion were roundly beaten 4-0 by Manchester United in their Women’s FA Cup quarter-final at the Broadfield Stadium today (Saturday 9 March).

Millie Turner gave the Red Devils an early lead with a header in the eighth minute after Brighton had failed to clear a corner.

Nikita Parris soon added a second in the 17th minute after being picked out by Melvine Malard.

Any hopes of a comeback were all but ended just before half-time when Lucia Garcia made it 3-0 with a tap-in after Malard’s shot rebounded off the post.

Lisa Naalsund fired in United’s fourth on the hour, with Malard again involved in the build-up.

Elsewhere, Finland international Jutta Rantala scored twice as Leicester beat Liverpool 2-0 at Prenton Park to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time.

Leicester boss Willie Kirk was not on the touchline as he assisted the club “with an internal process” so assistant manager Jennifer Foster and first-team coach Stephen Kirby took charge of the team.

The Foxes made the most of their chances, with Rantala firing in the opening goal in the 15th minute when she slotted in a rebound after Janice Cayman’s shot came back off the post.

After Marie Hobinger hit the woodwork with a chipped effort late in the first half, Liverpool were punished again just after the hour.

Rantala claimed her second goal following a swift counter attack when a 20-yard effort went in off the crossbar to send the Foxes through.