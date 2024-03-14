This morning ‘Glastonbury Festival’ have released this year’s lineup poster with the notification of more acts to follow. As always, this year’s event has long sold out, such is the demand, with folk snapping up tickets without a clue who is actually on the bill. Some years have featured more solid lineups than others to be honest, but the forthcoming event which is taking place on 26th to 30th June at Worthy Farm in Pilton in Somerset is looking very strong indeed.

The big-hitting names appearing this year includes Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Shania Twain on the famous ‘Pyramid Stage’; IDLES, Disclosure and The National on the ‘Other Stage’; Jessie Ware, Steel Pulse and Squid on the ‘West Holts’ stage; Sleaford Mods, Yard Act and Arlo Parks on the ‘Woodsies Stage’; Fontaines D.C., London Grammar and Orbital on ‘The Park’ stage.

Although the tickets for this year’s festival are sold out, there is an official prize draw for 20 lucky people to each win a pair of Glastonbury 2024 tickets and thus raising emergency funds to support people affected by conflict. The fund is aiming for a very impressive £450,000 and at this moment in time has already reached 90% of that target with 2 weeks to go. So entering the prize draw will certainly help. Find out more details on this HERE.

www.glastonburyfestivals.co.uk