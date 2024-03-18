A dealer caught selling drugs from a taxi in Brighton last month has been given a two-year sentence by a judge at Brighton Crown Court.

Fiorent Muharremi, 20, was ordered to be detained in a young offender institution by Recorder Paul Garlick at Brighton Crown Court.

Muharremi, of no fixed address, was spotted dealing cannabis and cocaine in Powis Villas, Brighton, on Wednesday 7 February when he was arrested by specialist officers.

Sussex Police said: “A drug dealer who was stopped by specialist firearms officers in Brighton has been sentenced.

“Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit were carrying out plain-clothes patrols in the city to support efforts to disrupt the supply of drugs.

“They spotted 20-year-old Fiorent Muharremi acting suspiciously in Clifton Road at the junction with Clifton Hill.

“Muharremi got into a taxi and was taken just 100 metres onwards before alighting from the vehicle again.

“He was stopped and detained by the officers for a search and found in possession of class A and B drugs.

“Following an investigation by Brighton CID, he was charged with offences and appeared in court.

“Then at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday 7 March, he admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and a class B drug with intent to supply.

“Muharremi, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years in custody in a young offender institution.

“The court was told how officers had detained him on Wednesday 7 February this year.

“They found packages of white powder in Muharremi’s jacket pocket.”

Inspector Oli Fisher said: “Our highly trained officers conduct a variety of duties above and beyond armed response and regularly carry out patrols to assist our colleagues across the force.

“This includes proactive operations to help disrupt the supply of drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.”