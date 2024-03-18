A trial date has been set for a man who has been charged with trying to smuggle Vietnamese migrants into Britain in a van at Newhaven ferry port.

Anas Al Mustafa, also known as Anas Al Musfafa, of Heather Crescent, Swansea, is accused of assisting the unlawful entry of seven people into the UK.

The trial – set for August – followed a major response at the port on Friday 16 February.

Emergency services including ambulances, police and Border Force officers were in attendance at the scene and six people were taken to hospital.

One of them was in a critical condition, a previous hearing, at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, was told.

The defendant, a 42-year-old handyman, aided by an Arabic interpreter, spoke to identify himself at Lewes Crown court today (Monday 18 March).

He also entered a single plea of not guilty to breaking immigration law by trying to smuggle Vietnamese migrants into Britain in a specially adapted van.

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, remanded Al Mustafa in custody until his trial by jury.

The trial is scheduled to start on Monday 5 August and is expected to last up to 10 days. He is due back in court for a case management hearing on Monday 13 May.